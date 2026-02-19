'Wise for Iran to make a deal': US Press Secretary amid Trump’s military buildup in Middle East

Washington:

On Iran-US tensions amid nuclear talks, US Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that diplomacy is always the first option for Donald Trump before considering any military action. She added that it would be very wise for Iran to make a deal with the US, as Trump is exploring options to navigate the current logjam while maintaining contact with his national security team. Leavitt also hailed the operation carried out by the US armed forces against Iran’s nuclear facilities.

"Well, there's many reasons and arguments that one could make for a strike against Iran. The President had a very successful operation as Commander-in-Chief with Operation Midnight Hammer, as you know, as you just said, totally obliterated Iran's nuclear facilities. The President has always been very clear, though, with respect to Iran or any country around the world, diplomacy is always his first option, and Iran would be very wise to make a deal with President Trump and with this administration. He's talking to many people. Of course, his national security team, first and foremost, and you know who the members of that team are, and this is something, obviously, the President takes seriously,” Leavitt said.

The Press Secretary stated that Donald Trump makes decisions regarding military action around the world with the best interests of the American people as his top priority.

“He's always thinking about what's in the best interest of the United States of America, of our military, of the American people, and that's how he makes decisions with respect to military action of any kind," she added.

Iran-US talks on nuclear programme

Notably, the second round of talks between Iran and the US over the former's disputed nuclear programme concluded on Tuesday in Geneva. Talking about the outcome, a US official said progress has been made in this regard and that a lot is still left to be discussed between the two countries.

Iranian state television reported that the discussions concluded after nearly three hours. The negotiations took place shortly after Iran announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz to conduct live-fire military drills.

The development signals a significant intensification of a weeks-long deadlock that risks sparking yet another conflict in the Middle East.

ALSO READ: 'Tehran to come back with detailed proposal': US official after second round of US-Iran nuclear talk