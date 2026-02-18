'Tehran to come back with detailed proposal': US official after second round of US-Iran nuclear talk

Geneva:

On US-Iran talks, an American official said progress has been made in this regard and that a lot is still left to be discussed between the two countries.

“Progress was made, but there are still a lot of details to discuss. The Iranians said they would come back in the next two weeks with detailed proposals to address some of the open gaps in our positions,” he said.

The latest round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States was held on Tuesday in Geneva. Iranian state television reported that the discussions concluded after nearly three hours. The negotiations took place shortly after Iran announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz to conduct live-fire military drills.

For the first time since the United States began issuing military threats against Tehran, Iran has shut down sections of the Strait, which is one of the world’s most strategically vital shipping corridors.

On Monday, Iranian authorities declared the start of naval military exercises in key waterways that serve as critical arteries for global commerce. Roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply moves through these routes each day, underscoring their economic importance.

Although Iran conducted a live-fire drill in the Strait of Hormuz only weeks earlier, it did not announce closure of the Strait.

Khamenei’s stark warning for Trump

Meanwhile, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has threatened the US over the latter’s repeated warning and threats of military action against Tehran. Referring to the US armed forces, Khamenei said the strongest military in the world could be struck "so hard that it cannot get up again".

In a series of posts on X, Khamenei said, "The US President keeps saying that they have the strongest military force in the world. The strongest military force in the world may at times be struck so hard that it cannot get up again."

The Supreme Leader also threatened to attack the US warships that were deployed by the US against Iran.

"The Americans constantly say that they’ve sent a warship toward Iran. Of course, a warship is a dangerous piece of military hardware. However, more dangerous than that warship is the weapon that can send that warship to the bottom of the sea," he said.

Referring to Trump's past remarks about sustained US pressure on Tehran, Khamenei wrote, “The US President has said that for 47 years, the United States hasn't been able to eliminate the Islamic Republic. That is a good confession. I say, 'You, too, will not be able to do this'."