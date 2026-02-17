Himanta Biswa Sarma says Bhupen Borah will join BJP on Feb 22, Dilip Saikia will work out details

Guwahati:

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday made a big annluncement and said former Congress leader Bhupen Borah will join BJP on February 22 and Dilip Saikia will work out the details. He said along with him, a good number of Congress leaders will join the BJP in Guwahati and North Lakhimpur. Calling him the last recognised Hindu leader in Congress, the chief minister said BJP National President Nitin Nabin has already approved his joining and welcomes him.

Bhupen Borah will be accorded all due respect: Himanta

“Bhupen Borah will be accorded all due respect and dignity. Joining the BJP will be like a homecoming for him because it is a party with many people like him, whose fathers did not occupy any high offices," he said.

Himanta Biswa Sarma said Bhupen Borah's joining will completely create an image, which is a reality too, that Congress is no longer a party of mainstream Assamese people.

Earlier in the day, Himanta Biswa Sarma met Bhupen Borah, who has resigned from the opposition party. Sarma visited Borah's residence in Ghoramara area of Guwahati, and was welcomed by his wife and son with 'aarti'.

Bhupen Borah resigns from Congress

In a major jolt to the Congress ahead of the assembly polls in Assam, Bhupen Kumar Borah resigned from the Congress and sent his resignation letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

In the letter, he claimed that he was being "ignored" by the party leadership and was not being accorded his due in the state unit. The CM had earlier said that the doors of the BJP are open for Borah, promising that he would help him win from a "safe seat" in the assembly polls.

Know all about Bhupen Borah

Borah was the president of the Assam Congress unit from 2021 to 2025, and was replaced by Gaurav Gogoi last year. He has been a two-time legislator in Assam. Borah told reporters in Guwahati that he sent his resignation to the Congress high command at 8 am, mentioning in detail why he took the step.



''I don't want to say anything more than this. I will invite mediapersons at an appropriate time and give all the details. I don't hide anything and will not take any step in secrecy,'' he said.



Borah said he has not ''resigned from the party due to any particular person or any personal reason''. ''I have served the Congress for 32 years, and I am worried about the future of the party. I have explained in detail about my reasons in the resignation letter sent to the party high command,'' he said.

