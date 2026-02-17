India-France defence ties expanding from Rafale jets to submarines, says Macron in joint presser with PM Modi

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron held a joint press briefing in Mumbai on Tuesday following delegation-level discussions aimed at strengthening the longstanding India–France strategic partnership. Both leaders outlined their shared vision for deeper defence, technological and cultural cooperation, setting the tone for a renewed phase of bilateral engagement. During the joint presser, President Macron emphasised that both nations are expanding their collaboration in the defence sector. He described the bilateral relationship as remarkable and unique, grounded in "trust, openness and ambition". "From Rafale jets to submarines, we are expanding defence cooperation. We have also decided today to elevate this partnership to a Special Strategic Partnership, granting it a new status. There is no doubt about that, because we have complete faith in this relationship, and we have been doing so for the past eight years," Macron added.

Macron also highlighted that India and France continue to chart new paths each year across varied domains, including the Indo-Pacific and cutting-edge technologies. He noted joint initiatives such as IMEC, artificial intelligence collaboration and progress under the International Solar Alliance. Macron emphasised that both countries believe in the rule of law and cooperation without hegemony.

What did PM Modi say?

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi said that with the launch of the India–France Year of Innovation, both countries are transforming their strategic partnership into a people-driven collaboration. He explained that innovation thrives through cooperation and that the initiative aims to strengthen connections between individuals, industries and institutions in both nations. "Whether it's defence, clean energy, space, or emerging technologies, we will connect our industries and innovators in every field. We will build strong networks between startups and MSMEs. We will facilitate exchanges between our students and researchers, and we will also establish new centres for joint innovation," PM Modi said.

Cooperation expands to critical minerals, AI, biotechnology and skilling

The Prime Minister said India and France are deepening cooperation in critical minerals, advanced materials and biotechnology. He announced the establishment of the Indo-French Centre for AI in Health, the Indo-French Centre for Digital Science and Technology and the National Centre of Alliance for Skilling in Aeronautics. He described these institutions as platforms for building the future.

The Prime Minister noted that the global environment is marked by uncertainty and said the India-France partnership stands as a stabilising force. PM Modi stressed that the collaboration combines France's expertise with India’s scale to build trusted technologies and advance human development through the International Solar Alliance, the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor and various development projects. He highlighted their continued commitment to multilateralism, diplomacy and global stability.

Shared democratic values and cultural cooperation

Prime Minister Modi reiterated that both India and France believe in democratic values, rule of law and a multipolar world order. He said the two nations agree that reforms in global institutions are essential for addressing global challenges. PM Modi affirmed support for peace efforts in regions including Ukraine, West Asia and the Indo-Pacific and stressed a joint commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms.

Highlighting cultural ties, PM Modi said both countries are ancient and prosperous civilisations that value cultural exchange. He recalled ongoing collaboration on the Jewel Museum and announced future partnership for the National Maritime Heritage Complex in Lothal. He added that India will soon open the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre in France to further enhance cultural affinity. Addressing President Macron directly, Modi said, "Your Excellency, you have a deep commitment to the India-France Partnership. I am particularly happy that today we are together starting a new chapter in our relations. Let us work together for global stability and prosperity."

ALSO READ: Emmanuel Macron India visit LIVE: Year 2026 is a turning point in India–Europe ties, says PM Modi