AI will not replace jobs, it will create new opportunities: PM Modi reassures Indian youth

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Modi has addressed the growing concern related to the youth of India and about artificial intelligence replacing human jobs. In a recent interview with ANI, he said that AI will not eliminate human work but transform it. The government is pouring money and effort into skilling and reskilling programmes, making sure that the young professionals are ready not just to survive but to lead in an AI-driven world.

AI fear among Youth: PM Modi responds to the rising concern

With the rising adaptability of artificial intelligence, students and young professionals are nervous about what AI means for their job security. Modi has already noticed the panic between the generations, and he stated in the ANI interview that the best way to fight fear is to prepare.

By this, he meant that instead of treating AI as some threat, be ready to tackle it. The government has been investing in skilling and reskilling people for an AI-driven future. They have launched one of the most ambitious skilling initiatives in the world. This means India is getting prepared to tackle future problems.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

AI as a ‘job multiplier’ and not a ‘job killer’

Modi said that he views AI as a force multiplier, meaning it provides more opportunities to the people. With AI, youth and other professionals will be able to push boundaries for better development, making things and ideas possible.

It will be of great help in various sectors, helping doctors, teachers and lawyers to reach out to the masses and help a larger group of people.

From the Industrial Revolution to now, new inventions have always brought new kinds of jobs – better employment opportunities.

“Work doesn’t disappear because of technology,” PM Modi said. “Its shape just changes.”

He mentioned the fear of innovation and technological revolutions, which might eliminate jobs for years. But, believing the history, one must remember that whenever innovation takes place, new opportunities emerge. And the same will happen in the near future; with AI, more kinds of jobs will be invented and structured.

Overall, the whole push is about giving young Indians the tools they need: AI skills, digital know-how, and practical experience.

Digital transformation to open doors for new tech jobs

With change comes some replacements – some old roles might look different with AI adaptability, but there is real growth ahead in the fields of AI development, data science, cybersecurity, automation and digital services.

India is already making waves in the global AI scene. Our country is already ranked third in Stanford’s Global AI Vibrancy Index for 2025. That rank is just a number, but it shows that India has the talent and the environment to handle whatever AI throws its way.

Youth to lead the future of work

Modi said that he is confident that Indian youth will not just keep up with these changes, but they will set a new benchmark – combining innovation with inclusion. He said that he is confident that AI will strengthen India's workforce, and with the right skills and preparation, our youth will lead the future of work.

Overall, he said that AI development is a huge opportunity for millions of young Indians who are ready to shape the future of work. And with proper skills, preparation and policy support, AI could become an opportunity for millions of youth.