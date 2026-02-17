Elon Musk set to become world’s first trillionaire: Net worth hits USD 850 billion

New Delhi:

Elon Musk is not just breaking records; he is rewriting history. As of February 2026, his net worth has shot up to a staggering USD 850 billion. That makes him the first person ever to break the USD 800 billion mark. To put it in perspective, Musk now has more money than Larry Page, Sergey Brin, and Mark Zuckerberg combined.

Which business is making Musk reach USD 850 billion net worth?

The real game-changer is his businesses. There is a huge merger between SpaceX and xAI. This new powerhouse is now valued at USD 1.25 trillion. Musk now owns about 43 per cent of it, so his share alone is worth over USD 530 billion. SpaceX makes up almost two-thirds of his entire fortune now.

Of course, the journey was not a bed of roses, and like every successful person, he faced struggles. The merger is under the microscope, with xAI facing investigations across Europe, Asia, Australia, and California. Regulators are looking into its AI chatbot Grok and issues related to deepfake image generation.

So, is Musk about to become the world’s first trillionaire?

According to a Reuters report and the prediction market Kalshi, there is a 75 per cent chance that he will hit that milestone this year.

Traders are even more bullish: 91 per cent say he will get there before 2029, 86 per cent expect it to happen next year, and 72 per cent think that it will be before 2027. A SpaceX IPO could be the final push—if the company goes public at a strong valuation, Musk’s net worth could soar to USD 1.5 trillion.

What is the contribution of Tesla to Musk’s net worth?

How can we forget to mention Tesla, the premium EV? Even with recent ups and downs in the market, Tesla is still a huge piece of Musk’s wealth. He owns around 12 per cent of the company, which comes out to roughly USD 178 billion, plus stock options worth about USD 124 billion.

All thanks to a record-breaking pay package approved by Tesla shareholders, he could get even more.

SpaceX, Tesla, and xAI helping Elon Musk to be a Trillionaire soon

With SpaceX, Tesla, and xAI all firing on all cylinders, Musk is inching closer to the trillion-dollar mark. Sure, there are risks—regulators and market swings could shake things up. But right now, it looks like the world’s first trillionaire might not be far off.