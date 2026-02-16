Realme P4 Lite launching in India on February 20: Design, colours and key features

New Delhi:

Realme just locked in the launch date for the P4 Lite in India: mark your calendar for February 20, noon sharp. They have already teased a bunch of details on their official site, so here is what you can expect.

Realme P4 Lite: Design and colour options

First up, the P4 Lite comes in three colours—Beach Gold, Obsidian Black, and Sea Blue.

The design sticks to a flat frame, and on the back, you will spot two big circular camera modules. There’s also this ring-style Pulse Light, which is not just for looks; it reacts to different interactions and offers nine colour choices and five glowing modes. Flip it over, and you’ll notice slim bezels and a waterdrop notch on the front.

6.74-inch 90Hz display with Smart Touch support

The 6.74-inch display supports a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180 Hz touch sampling rate. It gets pretty bright too, hitting up to 563 nits.

Realme added something called Smart Touch, so you can still use the screen accurately with wet or oily hands, gloves, or even a waterproof cover. Plus, you get Always-On Display support.

Performance, Storage and AI Features

Under the hood, the P4 Lite is powered by a 12nm octa-core chipset running at 1.8GHz, with an AnTuTu score around 280,000.

You get up to 18GB of dynamic RAM and 128GB of storage.

Out of the box, it runs Realme UI based on Android 15, packed with AI tools like AI Boost, AI Eraser, AI Clear Face, AI Image Matting, and Circle to Search. The Mini Capsule feature is in there, too.

Camera-wise, there is a 13MP AI camera on the back. For audio, Realme promises up to 300 per cent Ultra Volume, AI Call Noise Reduction 2.0, and a Speaker Cleaner that uses vibration to shake out water.

6,300mAh battery with reverse charging

The battery is a real standout: 6,300mAh, which Realme says can handle two full days of heavy use.

It supports 15W fast charging and 6W reverse charging with USB Type-C, and yes, they are including the charger in the box.

Durability and Build Quality

As for toughness, the P4 Lite passed military-grade shock tests and can survive drops from up to 1.8 metres. It has an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance, measures just under 8mm thick, and weighs 201 grams.