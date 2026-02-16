WhatsApp brings major updates for Status to enhance user engagement

New Delhi:

WhatsApp, one of the most popular instant messaging platforms, which is being used for work and personal chats, is upgrading things again. As per the recent report, we found out that it is testing a fresh feature in their latest Android beta, version 2.26.6.9, and it might just change the way we all check the status updates on our phones.

Currently, nothing looks too different from the status bar, but if you dig in, you will spot some hints of a smarter, more convenient layout for some users who are already in the beta testing list of the company.

So, what’s actually new?

In the new beta update, WhatsApp was discovered playing around with showing Status updates right at the top of your Chats tab. This means users will not have to swipe or bounce over to the Status tab by tapping profile icons (green ring) just to see who posted something new.

In case you prefer to check updates all the time, this cuts out a bunch of extra steps.

Here’s how it works

When you open your chats, you will see status updates from your most-talked-to contacts sitting right in the top bar.

You could scroll down, and there is a horizontal strip showing everyone’s latest status update.

You can swipe through them – just like you do in the regular status-checking process.

But if you have hidden someone, then you need not worry, as their updates will not show up here.

The whole point is to make things quicker and easier, especially for people who use WhatsApp every day.

Now, just a heads up—this feature is not finished yet. It’s still in testing, and WhatsApp might tweak things before the official release.

For now, only Android beta testers who are running version 2.26.6.9 will get to try it out.

Most people might not have witnessed any changes yet.

As for when everyone else gets it?