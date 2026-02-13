After WhatsApp, Russia bans Telegram over security and legal concerns

New Delhi:

Russia just banned another giant messaging platform after restricting WhatsApp. Now Telegram will not be operating in the country, and this is a big step in the country’s drive to lock down its digital space.

Officials say they banned Telegram to protect citizens and keep the country safe. The government points the finger at Telegram for not blocking content they consider criminal or extremist. Basically, they’re saying Telegram didn’t follow the rules.

Russia’s telecom regulator

Russia’s telecom regulator, Roskomnadzor, put out a statement doubling down. No Telegram in Russia unless the company plays by their rules. The regulator claims Telegram doesn’t guard people’s personal data well enough, and they don’t have real ways to stop fraud or criminal stuff from spreading on the app.

Government slapped Telegram with a 64 million ruble fine

This is not it. According to TASS, a Russian news agency, the government slapped Telegram with a 64 million ruble fine – about Rs 7.5 crore.

Telegram has refused to pull down banned content and has not done enough to police itself. Russian authorities say they warned Telegram over and over, and now they’re done waiting.

Telegram was either down or just crawling

People felt the impact right away. All across Russia, users complained that Telegram was either down or just crawling. DownDetector, the outage tracker, got flooded with reports. Telegram isn’t just some chat app in Russia—it’s everywhere. Regular folks use it, but so do businesses, the military, and even top government officials.

Russia is pushing for Max App: A homegrown alternative

While clamping down on foreign apps, Russia is pushing its homegrown alternative: Max. Now, every new phone or tablet sold in Russia comes with the Max app already on it—no choice. Max does the basics: chat, calls, and even money transfers. There is a twist, too—the app was built by VK, a company started by Pavel Durov. Funny enough, he’s the same guy who created Telegram, but he left Russia years ago.

Lastly, this is all part of a bigger trend. Russia keeps tightening its grip on foreign tech and pushing local options. With WhatsApp and Telegram out, the country’s heading for more control and a digital world that looks a lot more closed off.