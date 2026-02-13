Bangladesh Election 2026: 'Anti-India' face Sarjis Alam loses to BNP candidate

Dhaka:

'Anti-India' face Sarjis Alam who once gave threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conceded defeat in the Bangladesh Election 2026. The student leader who rose to prominence during the anti-Hasina movement lost to BNP candidate Muhammad Naushad Jamir in Pachagarh-1 constituency. Sarjis got 1,66,126 votes while BNP candidate Muhammad Naushad Jamir bagged 1,74,403 votes.

What makes Sarjis Alam an 'Anti-India' face

Sarjis Alam became an 'Anti-India' face as he was heard threatening PM Narendra Modi in a December 2024 speech saying, "I want to let Mr Modi know that is not Gujarat. This is Bangladesh." “Aggressive communalism does not thrive here. You cannot come to power here by spreading rumours and killing people,” he added. Bangladesh Election Results 2026 LIVE

Who is Sarjis Alam?

Sarjis Alam was born on December 23, 1998 in Panchagarh. He rose to prominence for his anti-Hasina movement as he is one of the coordinators of the Students Against Discrimination which led the July Revolution. He entered politics in 2017 when he joined Bangladesh Chhatra League at the time of studying in University of Dhaka. In 2019, he won the student body election and elected to Dhaka University Central Students' Union from the Chhatra League panel.

Sarjis Alam's educational qualifications

Sarjis Alam obtained BSc and MSc in Zoology from the University of Dhaka.

Bangladesh Election Results 2026: Key facts

The Election Commission (EC) has not yet released the final figures. An EC spokesperson, cited by PTI, stated that vote counting in some constituencies was still in progress and that official results would be declared within a few hours. The polls were held to choose a new government to replace the interim administration led by Muhammad Yunus, which assumed power 18 months ago following the fall of the Awami League government in August 2024.

Bangladesh polls featured 127 million eligible voters, nearly half aged 18-37, with 4.57 million first-timers, across 299 constituencies. Some 1,755-1,981 candidates from 50-59 parties competed, BNP fielding 291 as frontrunner; banned Awami League was excluded. BNP-Jamaat rivalry centered on corruption, inflation, jobs and economic growth. A parallel vote tested Muhammad Yunus's interim government's 84-point National Charter 2025 for governance reforms.

