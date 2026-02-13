5 Things to know about Bharat Taxi and how it benefits Indian riders and drivers

New Delhi:

Bharat Taxi, an Indian cab service, has been launched with government backing, offering zero commission for drivers, no surge pricing, airport tie-ups and safety features. Recently, they have teamed up with Paytm, making it a lot easier to pay for rides with UPI. No more cash fumbling or worrying about change – with just a quick digital payment, you are done.

If you are still unaware of the service of Bharat Cab, then this article will let you know everything.

Sarathis to Bharat Taxi: Drivers benefits

Drivers will get a better deal here, too. Bharat Taxi will run on a cooperative model, so drivers, who will be called ‘Sarathis’,. Instead of losing a chunk to commissions, they pay a small daily access fee of around Rs 30. This means stable income and a lot more financial freedom for the drivers. The official launch happened in New Delhi on February 5, 2026, with Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah kicking things off.

No surge pricing

Here is something everyone loves: ‘no surge pricing’. Unlike other ride-hailing apps that hike fares during busy hours, Bharat Taxi keeps prices steady. Whether it is rush hour or a flight to catch, you know what you will pay. This makes daily rides and airport trips a lot less stressful.

Bharat Taxi’s deal with Airport Authority

Bharat Taxi has a deal with the Airports Authority of India, so if you are a frequent flyer, you will get fixed fares to and from the airport. No surprise charges at the last minute.

Safety features with Delhi Police

Safety is a big deal in the current situation where people are really stressed and worried. Along with the Delhi Police, Bharat Taxi has set up 35 special booths to handle passenger complaints.

Dedicated helpline

To cater to this, a dedicated helpline, thorough driver checks, and plenty of ride options—AC, non-AC, XL, auto-rickshaw, and even bike taxis. Thanks to the Paytm partnership, drivers also get help signing up, plus access to insurance and important financial services.

Why does all this matter for people using ride-hailing in India?

Well, cab fares keep climbing, and drivers often get the short end of the stick. Bharat Taxi steps in as a more open and driver-friendly choice. With its cooperative setup, digital payments, stable fares, and a strong safety focus, the platform wants to make life better for both riders and drivers all over India.