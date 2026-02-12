Bharat Taxi partners with Paytm: Users can now pay via UPI for rides

New Delhi:

Bharat Taxi, the government-backed cooperative ride-hailing platform, has just officially announced a deal with Paytm. Now, users can pay for their rides using UPI through Paytm, right inside the Bharat Taxi app. You can also settle your fare with Paytm QR codes, Soundbox, or card machines. It’s quick and hassle-free.

Bharat Taxi is launching a mini app on Paytm too, which should help the cab hailers to reach even more riders.

Driver-first approach: Insurance and easy onboarding

Bharat Taxi stands out for its focus on drivers, and they are being called Sarathis.

With this Paytm partnership, drivers get a smoother onboarding process, access to insurance, and other important financial tools. All of this makes life easier for drivers and pushes digital payments further.

So, what’s Bharat Taxi?

It is a government-supported ride-hailing service, and it officially launched in cities like New Delhi on February 5, 2026. Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah kicked things off, saying Bharat Taxi gives drivers real ownership of their earnings, along with respect and dignity on the job.

The platform wants to set itself apart from private ride-hailing apps by offering things like no surge pricing, clear fares, and a model that benefits drivers first.

No Surges at the airport, plus extra safety

Bharat Taxi recently partnered with the Airports Authority of India to offer fixed-fare airport rides—no more surprise surge pricing, especially on busy routes.

Safety is a big deal for them. They’ve set up a dedicated helpline and 35 special booths in partnership with Delhi Police, and they run thorough checks on their drivers. All this helps riders feel safer and builds trust.

Plenty of ride choices

Looking for options? Bharat Taxi has you covered with AC and non-AC cabs, XL cabs, auto-rickshaws, and bike taxis—pretty much in line with what Uber, Ola, and Rapido offer.

With Paytm now in the picture and a cooperative way of doing business, Bharat Taxi is gearing up to grab a bigger share of India’s ride-hailing market.