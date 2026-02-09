How to check if your Android phone is exposed to Malware: A quick at-home guide Android malware can enter your phone through fake apps and links. Simple checks like reviewing apps, permissions, and data usage can help you detect problems early.

New Delhi:

India is majorly dominated by Android smartphones, with several brands already making their way. Smartphones are almost everywhere currently, and we do everything from the tiny little gadget, which is considered a 0; they handle everything from UPI payments and online banking to all your social media and work stuff. But here’s the flip side: Android phones attract a tonne of malware. The thing is, you don’t always need to rush to a technician if you think your phone’s caught something nasty. You can spot a lot of these problems on your own if you know what to look for.

What exactly is malware, and why do Android phones seem to get hit more?

Malware is basically any sneaky software built to steal your data, spy on you, or just mess up your device. Android phones get targeted more often because people download apps from all sorts of places- not just the official app store.

In India, it is common to install apps from third-party sites, or grab mod APKs, or click weird links that friends share on WhatsApp or over SMS. That is how problems start.

How to check if your smartphone is in trouble?

There will be signs when your smartphone is in trouble. Like, if it suddenly slows down, heats up for no reason, or keeps crashing, do not ignore it and brush it off. A battery that drains way faster than usual, especially when you are not even using your handset, is another big warning sign which you must not ignore.

Check the apps you have on your phone

You must keep a check on the installed apps available on your Android device. Head over to Settings, open Apps and scroll through the list.

If you see anything you do not remember installing, or apps with odd names that do not seem to do anything, be careful!

Malware usually has a habit of hiding as random tools, fake updates or flashlight apps. Whenever you have a doubt, search the app name online before you decide to keep it.

Permission settings on your phone

Permissions are another giveaway to welcome any malware onto your phone. To check:

Open Settings,

Go to Privacy,

Then Permission Manager,

See which apps can access stuff like your camera, microphone, contacts, or messages.

If you see a simple calculator app asking for access to your call logs or messages, then that is a huge red flag. You need to uninstall it instantly.

Keep checking your mobile data

You need to keep a check on your data usage. Malware prefers to run quietly in the background by eating up your data.

How to stop malware from exhausting your mobile data?

Here are the steps to follow to save your device from data-eating malware:

Go to Settings

Then Network & Internet

Then, Data usage

There, you will see if any app is using way more than it should.

Also, if pop-up ads keep showing up even when you are not surfing the web, then you are probably dealing with adware.

A good security app is a must-have on your Android device

Do not forget to scan your phone with a good security app.

Stick to trusted antivirus apps from the Google Play Store, and turn on Google Play Protect for some basic protection.

Never download security apps from random websites; they can be just as dangerous as the malware you are trying to avoid.

If things get weird, like your smartphone starts sending messages by itself, makes calls you did not dial, or your banking app suddenly stops working, it’s time to act fast.

Delete any suspicious apps, update your smartphone’s software, and change your passwords right away. And if nothing else works, back up your data and do a factory reset. Sometimes, that’s the only way to really clean things up.