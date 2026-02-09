Live Raigad Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Counting to begin at 10 am Raigad Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: The polling for the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections was held in 12 districts across three divisions in Maharashtra, including Raigad, on February 7 (Saturday).

The results for the crucial elections to the Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis will be declared in Maharashtra on Monday. The polling for the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections were held in 12 districts across three divisions.The voting was held on February 7 (Saturday) from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm, and a voter turnout of 67 per cent was recorded, as per the data shared by the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC). One of the 12 districts where the polling was held was Raigad. The Raigad district has 59 Zilla Parishad seats. It also has 118 Panchayat Samitis seats in 15 Panchayat Samitis -- Panvel, Karjat, Khalapur, Sudhagad, Pen, Uran, Alibaug, Murud, Roha, Tala, Mangaon, Mhasla, Shriwardhan, Mahad, and Poladpur.

In the previous local body elections in Maharashtra in 2017, the Congress, the undivided Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Peasants and Workers Party of India (PWP) had formed an alliance, winning 38 out of the 59 Zilla Parishad seats, while the Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coalition bagged 21 seats. In the Panchayat Samiti elections, the undivided Shiv Sena won 41 of the 118 seats. The NCP won 23 seats, Congress 12, the BJP nine and other parties registered with the SEC bagged 33 seats, according to the data provided by the state poll body.