Raigad Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: The polling for the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections was held in 12 districts across three divisions in Maharashtra, including Raigad, on February 7 (Saturday).

Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Published: , Updated:
Raigad (Maharashtra):

The results for the crucial elections to the Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis will be declared in Maharashtra on Monday. The polling for the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections were held in 12 districts across three divisions.The voting was held on February 7 (Saturday) from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm, and a voter turnout of 67 per cent was recorded, as per the data shared by the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC). One of the 12 districts where the polling was held was Raigad. The Raigad district has 59 Zilla Parishad seats. It also has 118 Panchayat Samitis seats in 15 Panchayat Samitis -- Panvel, Karjat, Khalapur, Sudhagad, Pen, Uran, Alibaug, Murud, Roha, Tala, Mangaon, Mhasla, Shriwardhan, Mahad, and Poladpur. 

In the previous local body elections in Maharashtra in 2017, the Congress, the undivided Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Peasants and Workers Party of India (PWP) had formed an alliance, winning 38 out of the 59 Zilla Parishad seats, while the Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coalition bagged 21 seats. In the Panchayat Samiti elections, the undivided Shiv Sena won 41 of the 118 seats. The NCP won 23 seats, Congress 12, the BJP nine and other parties registered with the SEC bagged 33 seats, according to the data provided by the state poll body.

 

  • 9:02 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    What happened in the Raigad Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samitis in the last elections in 2017?

    Days after the conclusion of the municipal council and municipal corporation polls in the state, the crucial elections to the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samitis in Raigad, Maharashtra, will take place on February 7 (Saturday) and the counting of votes will be held on February 9 (Monday), according to the scheduled shared by the State Election Commission (SEC). Click here to read more.

  • 8:53 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    What about the Panchayat Samitis in Raigad?

    In Maharashtra's Raigad district, there 15 Panchayat Samitis -- Panvel, Karjat, Khalapur, Sudhagad, Pen, Uran, Alibaug, Murud, Roha, Tala, Mangaon, Mhasla, Shriwardhan, Mahad, and Poladpur. 

     

  • 8:52 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    How many Panchayat Samiti seats are there in Raigad?

    There are 118 Panchayat Samitis seats in 15 Panchayat Samitis in Maharashtra's Raigad district. 

  • 8:50 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    How many Zilla Parishad seats are there in Raigad?

    There are 59 Zilla Parishad seats in the Raigad district of Maharashtra.

     

  • 8:49 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    When was polling held in Raigad?

    The polling for the elections to the Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis in Raigad, Maharashtra, was held on February 7 (Saturday).

  • 8:47 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Counting of votes to begin at 10 am

    The counting of votes for the Raigad Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections will begin at 10 am today.

