HomePure Zayn Air Purifier Review: Premium look, easy to handle and low noise machine HomePure Zayn is an advanced 5-stage air purification system designed to deliver clean, safe, and healthy indoor air every day. It claims to remove up to 99.8 per cent of airborne pollutants, including dust, allergens, viruses, bacteria, mould, bad odours, and harmful gases. Quick review here.

We all have to admit that having an air purifier at home is not a luxury but a necessity, especially when pollution is making it really tough to manage the health of elders and young ones at home. I recently had my hands on a premium air purifier from QNET – HomePure Zayn. I reviewed the product for around 2-3 months during the peak season, when pollution hiked in the northern part of central India (NCR region). In this article, I will be telling you everything you need to know about the machine, quality, performance, and value for money.

What do we get in the box?

The Zyan air purifier is packed in a square box, and once you open it, you will find a manual book, and below that will be the stand for the air purifier. Also, the adaptor comes with four plug point fittings, as per the need and requirement (according to the countries). Under the layer, you will be getting the air purifier packed safely, and it certainly comes with a very impressive look- premium gloss built, that makes it look even fancier.

Installation

Installing the air purifier is the simplest thing to do. Just plug it into the socket, and done!

When you flip the air purifier, you will find the mesh under which the filter has been placed. To my surprise, the filter has been very compact and claims to last for 15 years (as stated by the official of the company), and after using it thoroughly for almost 3 months, I could witness that it has actually done the work well.

You can clean the filter at home very easily by simply opening the lower compartment, and it is simple enough to fix it back.

HomePure Zayn air purifier: Look, feel and other details

HomePure Zayn is claimed to be capable of reducing the presence of airborne particles and allergens in your home.

It comes with a combination of 3 top technologies:

HPP+ Electrostatic

Ultraviolet

Ultra-Plasma Ion Filters

The company claimed that the machine is a perfect fit for a mid- to large-sized home with 3BHK capacity and is capable of removing 99.94 per cent airborne viruses, including SARS-CoV-2 (Omicron/B.1.1.529 Variant)

The machine comes with a new antiviral mesh filter in the enhanced tri-layer HPP+ filtration system, which claims to remove 99.8 per cent of airborne particulates, allergens, bacteria, viruses, fungi, bad odours and any volatile organic compounds (VOCs) available in the environment, which may be dangerous for you.

Now, let us come to the performance.

Performance as per the size of your house:

The Zayn air purifier meets every requirement of your mid-sized home (2-3 BHK flat or a hall of a house). I live in a 3BHK and have a long-stretched hall, where I placed Zayn, and it worked magically well. To my surprise, it was capable of cleaning off the cooked food smell within a few minutes of running.

Also, to check how strong it is, I sprayed scent in the hall (quiet enough), which was strong, and when the machine was switched on, it squeezed off all the fragrance, making the air breathable and fragrance-free (practically 15-20 mins). After this, I could understand how the machine could pull off the pollutants from the indoors.

But the major miss was the AQI tracker on the machine, which could let us know about the air quality before and after running the machine. Of course, we have this feature in most of the air purifiers which are available in the market, but missing this in the premium purifier is indeed noticeable.

Portability:

Talking about portability, this air purifier is very, very easy to carry anywhere. It weighed 4.2 kg when I checked it on a scale. And the coffee mug-shaped air purifier was very handy indeed – just hug it and take it anywhere without worrying about the weight. Even the kid of your family (around 10 years onwards) can easily carry the machine. But yes, it is premium and delicate, so value that too.

Control panel and its use

You have an entire control panel on the upper side of the air purifier, in circular mode. It has options like:

Fan speed, which could be adjusted in three modes,

DIM mode to switch off the indicating LED light, which ignites and gives a very premium feel.

Auto mode makes the machine work as per the requirement, analysing the pollutants and moderating the machine as needed.

The timer option lets you set it for 2 hours, 4 hours and 8 hours – and you can choose it as per the need – perfect for nighttime, when you need better breathable air.

UV option, which turns off and on the UV light

The ION option switches the ION generator ON/OFF (which helps to remove the small particles or pollens from the air) in the specific space.

How did the Zayn air purifier make a house breathable?

The purifier helps to get rid of harmful e-smog in your home with the embedded Amezcua Card (placed inside the machine).

It saves energy with its low power consumption (minimum 8 watts to maximum 36 watts).

Its design is certainly something which catches the eye and enhances the ambience of your hall or maybe your bedroom, which looks very graceful in design.

It comes with an Auto Mode setting too, which could set itself as per the room.

How was my overall experience with the QNET HomePure Zyan air purifier?

After using the Zyan air purifier for 2.5 months, I personally could say that the machine is smart, portable, with a compact design, and easy to use. It absorbs the impurities faster and makes the house breathable and liveable – perfect for those who have lung-related diseases or if someone lives with elderly parents or infants. Even while using it at night, the sound of the air purifier was at a low intensity, which did not disturb sleep.

The only things which were missing, as per this price point, are an AQI calculator and a remote, which are not available with Zyan, but they are available with multiple other air purifiers which are available in the market currently.

Talking about the looks, it is a very well-built machine with a premium plastic outer layer, beautiful interactive LED and an easy controller on the top, which could be handled by anyone easily and will definitely catch the eyes of many users.

At Rs 69,900, the air purifier is a premium choice and could only be bought by the selected distributors. At this price point, we will be getting a premium and long-lasting machine which not only cleans the ambience of your house but also gives hassle-free usability, without worrying about changing the filter (as Zyan's filter could easily last for more than 10 years, as suggested by the internal source from the company). This makes the air purifier a value-for-money device and a good investment for health and wellness.