'If 1.25 crore Hindus unite, they can...': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Bangladesh RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was speaking at an event in Mumbai to mark 100 years of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS). He said that 1.25 crore Hindus in Bangladesh should unite and fight for their rights.

Mumbai:

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday issued a strong message on the situation of Hindus in crisis-hit Bangladesh, calling the Hindus in the country to unite and fight for their rights. Speaking at a two-day lecture series titled '100 Years of Sangh Journey - New Horizons' in Mumbai, Bhagwat referred to the adverse atmosphere that has developed in Bangladesh following the exit of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, coupled with rising anti-India sentiments.

Highlighting the significant Hindu population in the neighbouring country, Bhagwat said there are around 1.25 crore Hindus in Bangladesh, and their collective strength can be used effectively within the political system to ensure their own security and welfare.

'If 1.25 crore Hindus unite...': RSS chief

Referring to recent developments, the RSS chief said, "... The incident that happened in Bangladesh... There are still 1.25 crore Hindus in Bangladesh. If they unite, they can utilise the political system there for their own benefit, for their own security, but they have to unite. Fortunately, this time they decided that they wouldn't run away; they would stay there and fight. Now, if they're going to fight, then unity will be essential. The sooner they unite, the better."

"With the number of Hindus currently in Bangladesh, they can significantly improve their situation. In achieving this, we, within our limitations here, and Hindus around the world in their respective places, will do everything we can for them; I can give you that guarantee," he said.

'Anyone from any caste can become RSS chief': Bhagwat

Bhagwat further clarified who can become the chief of the RSS, stating that a person from any caste is eligible to hold the post of Sarsanghchalak. He emphasised that the organisation assigns responsibility based solely on dedication, capability, and commitment to work.

Speaking candidly about the functioning of the Sangh, its future direction, and the importance of social harmony, Bhagwat said that caste has no role in determining leadership within the organisation. "The head of the Sangh is neither a Brahmin, nor a Kshatriya, nor a Vaishya. In the Sangh, a person’s worth is judged by their work," he said.

He added that responsibility is given to those who are most capable and available to serve. Bhagwat also noted that in the future, a person belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) or Scheduled Tribe (ST) category could also become the Sarsanghchalak. "Whoever works with dedication will move forward," he said.

During his address, referring to his age, he said that according to the rules, after completing 75 years of age, one has to work without holding any official position. "I had expressed my desire to retire after completing 75 years, but at the insistence of my colleagues, I am still holding the responsibility. I will retire from my official duties, but not from the work. We have to work for society until the last drop of blood."

RSS chief on Muslims and conversion

He also spoke about relations with the Muslim community, stressing the importance of coexistence and social harmony. Using a metaphor, he said that if the tongue comes between the teeth, the teeth are not broken, indicating that differences within society should be resolved without hostility. He said the Muslim community is an integral part of Indian society and added that RSS volunteers are actively working among them.

On the issue of religious conversion, Bhagwat said that every individual has the freedom to choose their own God. However, he maintained that conversion should not take place through coercion or inducement. He said the response to such practices is ghar wapsi (reconversion), which, according to him, should happen.

The RSS chief also spoke about national unity, saying, "Imagine an undivided India in 2047." He added that forces seeking to break the country would themselves fail, asserting that those who dream of dividing India will never succeed in fulfilling their plans.

Addressing the controversy related to the University Grants Commission (UGC), Bhagwat said the RSS supports all forms of reservation that are in line with the Constitution. He emphasised that caste-based discrimination must be eliminated from society. Referring to marginalised sections, he said that if those for whom constitutional provisions have been made continue to remain disadvantaged, it is society’s responsibility to uplift them.

He further said that those in privileged positions must show humility, while those who are disadvantaged should be given support to rise. "They are living in inequality, and bringing them up is their right," Bhagwat said.

Mohan Bhagwat on India-US trade pact

On the recent India-US trade pact, Bhagwat said that in deals, there is a give and take. "It should be win-win...we have to ensure we are not at a loss."

To a question on the demand for Bharat Ratna for Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar, he said the award's prestige will increase if it is given to Savarkar. Bhagwat also said that ''achche din'' (good days) for the RSS came because of the hard work of the volunteers and commitment to ideological policies.

Also Read: Erase caste from mind to end discrimination in a decade: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Also Read: A day after meeting BJP leaders, Chinese Communist Party meets RSS top brass; Opposition fumes