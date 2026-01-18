Erase caste from mind to end discrimination in a decade: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat Mohan Bhagwat at an event in Mumbai compared dharma to an infallible driver, "Whether Narendra bhai, me, you, or anyone- one force propels us all. Driven by it, no crash occurs. That driver is dharma."

Mumbai:

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday (January 18) urged Indians to purge caste from their psyche to uproot deep-rooted discrimination, predicting its end within 10-12 years if pursued earnestly. Speaking at a public interaction during the RSS centenary's Jan Sangoshthi in an unspecified location, with Prant Sanghchalak Anil Bhalerao beside him, he dissected the caste system's evolution and the Sangh's societal vision.

Caste's shift from profession to prejudice

Bhagwat traced caste origins to occupational roles, which later ossified into societal divides fostering bias. "To end this discrimination, one must eradicate caste from the mind," he asserted. Honest collective effort, he promised, would dissolve it in just 10-12 years. He fielded audience queries, reinforcing the need for mental deconditioning over mere rituals.

RSS's mission: Nation-building via character, not competition

The RSS chief clarified the organization's ethos: building India’s glory by forging individual character for societal strength. "The Sangh does not want to become big itself; it wants to make society big," Bhagwat emphasized. It's no reactive outfit or rival- purely nation-focused. To grasp the Sangh, he invited all to its shakhas (branches), the grassroots hubs of its work.

Honouring saints: A shared national duty

At the 'Vihar Seva Urja Milan' event, Bhagwat extolled saints as truth-abiders, deserving universal respect and protection. "It is the duty of all of us to ensure the respect and protection of saints," he said, nodding to PM Modi's reluctance to refuse them: "That is why the country's Prime Minister also says that I hesitate to say 'no' to saints." This call aligns RSS values with cultural reverence, urging unified safeguarding of spiritual leaders. Bhagwat's words, amid RSS's 100-year milestone, spotlight internal reform and holistic patriotism.

Dharma as India's eternal charioteer: Bhagwat affirms Vishwaguru destiny

Mohan Bhagwat declared on Sunday that Bharat will eternally shine as the world's "Vishwaguru" so long as dharma steers its path- a unique spiritual wisdom unmatched globally. Speaking at a local event, he portrayed dharma as the universe's ultimate driver, inherited from ancestors and embodied by saints.

Dharma: Universal force beyond religion

Bhagwat likened dharma to a flawless charioteer: "Whether it is Narendra bhai, me, you or anyone else, there is one single force that drives all of us. If the vehicle is driven by that force, there will never be an accident. That driver is dharma."

He explained dharma as the foundational rules birthed with creation, governing all existence—not mere religion, but inherent discipline. "Dharma is the driver of the entire universe. Everything runs on that principle," he emphasised.

Nature's duties: From water to rulers

Dharma permeates every being, Bhagwat asserted. "Water has its dharma to flow, fire has its dharma to burn. There is a son's duty, a ruler's duty and rules of conduct." Secular states exist, but no human or creation can evade dharma. Even a hut-dweller unspokenly lives it, pulsing through veins via ancestral spiritual insights.

Ancestral legacy ensures global leadership

India's rich heritage, guided by seers, sets it apart: "The world does not possess this kind of knowledge because it lacks spirituality. This is the heritage of our ancestors that has come to us." As long as dharma propels Bharat, its Vishwaguru stature endures- a timeless call to embody this cosmic order.