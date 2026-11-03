ACP Manasvi Vashishtha suspended after protest by cops outside Delhi Police Headquarters

New Delhi:

Delhi Police ACP Manasvi Vashishtha was suspended on Tuesday following a protest by police personnel outside the Delhi Police Headquarters. Vashishtha, who led the demonstration, was facing action after a dispute between police personnel and lawyers triggered tensions within the force. Around 100 to 150 police personnel, including women officers, gathered outside the headquarters to press for their demands. The protest came after the transfer of ACP Vashishtha and a former Station House Officer (SHO) of Shahdara police station following a confrontation between lawyers and police personnel.

During the demonstration, Vashishtha said the protesting personnel had already conveyed their concerns to the Police Commissioner and presented five key demands during a meeting. "We have placed our demands before the Police Commissioner. He gave us time for a meeting, where we put forward our concerns. Although everyone did not get an opportunity to speak freely, we managed to convey our five main demands," Vashishtha said.

Police personnel demand reinstatement of transferred officers

The protesting personnel demanded that the transfers of ACP Manasvi Vashishtha and former Shahdara SHO Arun Kumar be revoked and that both officers be reinstated to their previous positions. They also called for a clear Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to deal with confrontations between police personnel and lawyers in court premises and police stations. Another key demand was that no disciplinary action be initiated against the personnel who participated in the demonstration.

Dispute between lawyers and police personnel dates back to October 23

The controversy originated from a confrontation at Shahdara police station on October 23, during which lawyer Lalit Bansal allegedly sustained a head injury. Following the incident, lawyers accused ACP Manasvi Vashishtha of threatening them by displaying his revolver and launched an indefinite strike.

As tensions escalated, ACP Vashishtha was removed from his position as Gandhi Nagar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) on October 28 and transferred to the Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC). Shahdara SHO Arun Kumar was also transferred to the Security Branch. The lawyers subsequently called off their strike.

Police personnel unhappy with transfers, senior officers intervene

The protesting personnel argued that transferring police officers under pressure from lawyers was unfair and could adversely affect the morale of the police force. As news of the demonstration reached senior officers, they arrived at the spot and appealed to the protesting personnel to maintain discipline. They also urged the officers and personnel to avoid demonstrations on the streets and resolve their grievances through discussions within the headquarters.

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