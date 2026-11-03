Punjab empowers entrepreneurs, 31 startups receive Rs 1.07 crore boost

The Punjab government's initial financial support can play a major role in turning young people's new business ideas into reality. Often, even with a good idea, young people cannot launch startups because they lack funds. To address this challenge, the Punjab government provided seed grants totalling Rs 1.07 crore to 31 startups in June 2026. Under this financial assistance, 7 startups received Rs 5 lakh each, and 24 startups received Rs 3 lakh each. The government aims to groom young people to become job-creating entrepreneurs rather than job seekers.

Increase in seed fund

Under the 'Punjab Startup and Industrial Policy 2026', the initial limit for seed grants has been raised from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. According to Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, this support is not merely financial assistance; it reflects the Punjab government's unwavering faith in your ideas, your courage, and your future. "Our government will not allow the dreams of any young entrepreneur to be shattered due to a lack of funds," he said.

From agriculture to AI, these sectors get a boost

This financial assistance was provided to startups operating in sectors such as agriculture, artificial intelligence (AI), technology, governance, textiles, and manufacturing. The government expects these 31 startups to create new local employment opportunities for thousands of the state's youth in the near future. Additionally, high-value agriculture, agri-tech, food processing, cold chain, and agri-logistics are key growth areas.

"Don't leave Punjab; build your companies right here in Punjab."

Citing major companies like Flipkart, Zomato, and Ola, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann noted that their founders or co-founders have roots in Punjab. "Our goal is for the next generation of successful founders to not only emerge from Punjab but also to establish and grow their companies within the state," he said.

Citing the models of South Korea’s Pangyo Techno Valley and the Netherlands’ World Horti Centre, he spoke of transforming colleges and universities in Punjab into innovation hubs. Urging the state’s youth to dream big and become brand ambassadors for Punjab, the Chief Minister stated, "Punjab is ready for innovation, Punjab is ready for startups, and Punjab is ready for the future."

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