Nellore Municipal Corporation Election Result 2026 Live: TDP ahead of YSRCP in postal ballots; check trends

Nellore:

The election result for Nellore Municipal Corporation, along with other 92 urban local bodies will be announced on Tuesday, November 3. The counting of votes has started. The polling for the 92 urban local bodies held on Sunday, November 1 through paper ballots, the voter turnout in Nellore Municipal Corporation election was 57.72 per cent.

The Nellore urban local body election is likely to witness a tough contest between TDP and YSRCP. In the last municipal corporation election in 2021, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) won the election, sweeping all 54 wards (including 8 won unopposed). Potluru Sravanthi from YSRCP was elected as Mayor.

The statewide polling conducted across 92 active urban bodies on November 1 hich recorded an overall voter turnout of 60.96 per cent. The declarations will determine the political control of 13 major Municipal Corporations—including highly watched battles in Greater Visakhapatnam (GVMC), Vijayawada, Guntur, Tirupati, and Anantapur—as well as 77 municipalities and 10 nagar panchayats. The State Election Commission will announce the winners for all 3,942 contested municipal wards.

Follow the thread for all the Live Updates