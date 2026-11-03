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Andhra Pradesh Municipal Election Results LIVE Updates: TDP leads in early trends, heavy rains delay counting

Written By: Anurag Roushan
Updated:

Vote counting for Andhra Pradesh's 2026 urban local body elections has begun, covering 13 municipal corporations, 77 municipalities and 10 nagar panchayats. Results will decide political control across 3,942 wards.

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Election Results LIVE Updates.
Andhra Pradesh Municipal Election Results LIVE Updates. Image Source : INDIA TV
New Delhi:

The counting of votes for the 13 municipal corporations and 77 municipalities and nagar panchayats in Andhra Pradesh has begun. Postal ballots are being counted first, followed by the regular ballot papers, which will be sorted according to wards and divisions and arranged into bundles of 25. As per reports, this preliminary process is expected to take around one to one-and-a-half hours, after which the actual counting will begin. Officials said arrangements have been made to expedite the process, with the results for most seats expected to be officially announced by 8 pm.

The statewide polling was held across 92 active urban bodies on November 1, which recorded an overall voter turnout of 60.96 per cent. The declarations will determine the political control of 13 major Municipal Corporations -- including highly watched battles in Greater Visakhapatnam (GVMC), Vijayawada, Guntur, Tirupati, and Anantapur -- as well as 77 municipalities and 10 nagar panchayats. The State Election Commission will announce the winners for all 3,942 contested municipal wards. The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) / Kutami and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) were the primary political forces that contested the 2026 Andhra Pradesh urban local body elections.

Stay tuned to indiatvnews.com for all the latest updates on Andhra Pradesh Urban Local Body Election Results 2026

Live updates :Andhra Pradesh Urban Local Body Election Results

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  • 11:09 AM (IST)Nov 03, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    TDP dominates postal ballot trends across municipalities

    The TDP is leading in postal ballots in nearly 99 per cent of municipalities, indicating a strong early advantage. The party is also ahead in Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Chittoor Corporations, while the YSRCP is leading in Uyyuru and Pedana. Jana Sena continues to lead in Thiruvur, Madakasira, Amalapuram and Narsapuram.

  • 10:52 AM (IST)Nov 03, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    TDP, YSRCP and Jana Sena win three wards each

    Results have been declared for 10 of the 3,942 wards in Andhra Pradesh's urban local body elections. The TDP has won four wards, while the YSRCP and Jana Sena Party (JSP) have secured three wards each. The BJP and Independents are yet to open their accounts, with results for 3,932 wards still awaited

    Here's the party-wise result:

    • TDP: 04
    • YSRCP: 03
    • JSP: 03
    • BJP: 00
    • Independent: 00

     

  • 10:33 AM (IST)Nov 03, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    TDP makes strong gains in Kalyanadurgam

    The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has won seven wards in Kalyanadurgam Municipality, securing victories in wards 1, 2, 3, 10, 11, 12 and 16. Meanwhile, the Jana Sena Party has registered a win in ward 9.

  • 10:32 AM (IST)Nov 03, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    YSRCP leads in Uyyuru and Pedana postal ballots

    The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has taken the lead in postal ballot counting in Uyyuru and Pedana municipalities in Andhra Pradesh. Meanwhile, the postal ballot count in Yelamanchili has ended in a tie, with both sides securing an equal number of votes.

  • 10:28 AM (IST)Nov 03, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Heavy rains delay counting in Bapatla and Prakasam

    Heavy rainfall has disrupted the vote-counting schedule in Andhra Pradesh's Bapatla and Prakasam districts. Counting in all urban local bodies (ULBs) in the two districts, initially scheduled to begin at 8 am, has been postponed to 11:30 am.

  • 9:14 AM (IST)Nov 03, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    TDP leads in postal ballots across several municipalities

    The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has taken an early lead in postal ballot counting in several municipalities across Andhra Pradesh. In Visakhapatnam, the TDP's mayoral candidate is ahead, while the Jana Sena Party (JSP) is leading in postal ballots in Amalapuram Municipality.

  • 8:25 AM (IST)Nov 03, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Check corporation-wise seats in Andhra Pradesh

    1. Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation: 120
    2. Vijayawada Municipal Corporation: 86
    3. Guntur Municipal Corporation: 76
    4. Nellore Municipal Corporation: 72
    5. Tirupati Municipal Corporation: 66
    6. Kurnool Municipal Corporation: 68
    7. Ongole Municipal Corporation: 62
    8. Machilipatnam Municipal Corporation: 60
    9. Kadapa Municipal Corporation: 66
    10. Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation: 62
    11. Ananthapuram Municipal Corporation: 62
    12. Eluru Municipal Corporation: 62
    13. Chittoor Municipal Corporation: 60
  • 8:22 AM (IST)Nov 03, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    GVMC has highest number of seats among 13 corporations

    Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has the highest number of seats among the 13 municipal corporations, with 120 wards. Vijayawada follows with 86 seats, while Guntur has 76 and Nellore has 72, making these among the largest civic contests in the state.

  • 8:09 AM (IST)Nov 03, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Vote counting across 92 urban local bodies begins

    The counting of votes across 92 urban local bodies has begun. The final result is expected to be declared by 8 pm today. 

  • 7:56 AM (IST)Nov 03, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Andhra Pradesh civic polls cover 3,942 municipal wards

    The State Election Commission will declare the winners in all 3,942 contested municipal wards as the counting progresses. The results will decide the composition and political control of urban local bodies across Andhra Pradesh.

  • 7:50 AM (IST)Nov 03, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    GVMC, Vijayawada and Guntur among key corporations in focus

    The electoral battle in Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), Vijayawada and Guntur is among the closely watched contests in Andhra Pradesh. Tirupati and Anantapur are also important centres of interest as counting gets underway for the 13 municipal corporations.

  • 7:45 AM (IST)Nov 03, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    NDA and YSRCP face off in high-stakes Andhra civic battle

    The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), also known as Kutami, and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) were the principal contenders in the 2026 Andhra Pradesh urban local body elections. The results will indicate the political standing of the two major camps in urban areas and determine control of several key civic bodies.

  • 7:44 AM (IST)Nov 03, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Andhra Pradesh records 60.96% turnout in urban local body polls

    Andhra Pradesh recorded an overall voter turnout of 60.96 per cent in the urban local body elections held on November 1. Polling took place in 92 active urban local bodies, with the electoral contest covering municipal corporations, municipalities and nagar panchayats.

  • 7:43 AM (IST)Nov 03, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Postal ballots to be counted first, regular counting to follow

    Election officials will begin the counting process with postal ballots before taking up the regular ballot papers. The latter will be sorted according to wards and divisions and arranged into bundles of 25, a preliminary exercise expected to take around one to one-and-a-half hours.

  • 7:42 AM (IST)Nov 03, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Andhra Pradesh civic poll results to begin at 8 am

    The counting of votes for the 2026 Andhra Pradesh urban local body elections will begin at 8 am today. The results will determine the political control of 13 municipal corporations, 77 municipalities and 10 nagar panchayats across the state.

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Andhra Pradesh Municipal Elections Local Body Polls Live Updates
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