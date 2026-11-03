Andhra Pradesh Municipal Election Results LIVE Updates: TDP leads in early trends, heavy rains delay counting

New Delhi:

The counting of votes for the 13 municipal corporations and 77 municipalities and nagar panchayats in Andhra Pradesh has begun. Postal ballots are being counted first, followed by the regular ballot papers, which will be sorted according to wards and divisions and arranged into bundles of 25. As per reports, this preliminary process is expected to take around one to one-and-a-half hours, after which the actual counting will begin. Officials said arrangements have been made to expedite the process, with the results for most seats expected to be officially announced by 8 pm.

The statewide polling was held across 92 active urban bodies on November 1, which recorded an overall voter turnout of 60.96 per cent. The declarations will determine the political control of 13 major Municipal Corporations -- including highly watched battles in Greater Visakhapatnam (GVMC), Vijayawada, Guntur, Tirupati, and Anantapur -- as well as 77 municipalities and 10 nagar panchayats. The State Election Commission will announce the winners for all 3,942 contested municipal wards. The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) / Kutami and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) were the primary political forces that contested the 2026 Andhra Pradesh urban local body elections.

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