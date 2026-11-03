Tusshar Kapoor receives Rs 5 crore extortion threat in Lawrence Bishnoi gang's name

The Mumbai Crime Branch suspects that the threatening call demanding Rs 5 crore from actor Tusshar Kapoor may have been a hoax. The caller allegedly identified himself as Harry Boxer, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Police are now trying to trace the person behind the call.

According to reports, Tusshar received a call from a person claiming to be associated with the gang and demanding Rs 5 crore. The actor subsequently approached the Mumbai Police, following which the case was handed over to the Anti-Extortion Cell and the Crime Branch for investigation.

Extortion threat made in the name of Lawrence Bishnoi gang

As part of the investigation, the Crime Branch's technical team examined the audio recording of the threatening call and compared the caller's voice with available recordings of Harry Boxer. Preliminary findings suggest that the voices do not match, leading investigators to suspect that someone may have used the gang's name to intimidate the actor and demand money.

The incident comes weeks after a shooting outside actor Tiger Shroff's residence in Juhu. That case is also being investigated by the Mumbai Crime Branch.

Police trying to identify caller

Senior police sources have indicated that the threat may have been made by someone falsely claiming links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Investigators are now working to establish the caller's identity and trace the source of the threat. The police are also looking into the audio recording shared in connection with the complaint. No FIR has been registered in the matter so far.

Tusshar reportedly filed the complaint about a week ago. The investigation is currently focused on identifying the person who made the extortion demand and determining whether the gang had any involvement in the threat.

Tusshar's acting career

Tusshar Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai (2001), opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. He went on to feature in films such as Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa, Yeh Dil, Khakee and Gayab. He became widely known for his comic roles, particularly as Lucky in Rohit Shetty's Golmaal franchise, which also stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade. His other notable films include Dhol, Shootout at Lokhandwala, The Dirty Picture and Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum. Apart from films, Tusshar has also ventured into production with his banner, Tusshar Entertainment House.

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