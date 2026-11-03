Two helicopters collide during landing in Nepal's Solukhumbu; Indian national killed, another injured | Video

New Delhi:

Two helicopters collided in Nepal's Solukhumbu district, leaving one Indian national killed and another passenger injured. The incident happened during a landing at Pheriche in Ward 4 of Khumbu Pasang Lhamu Rural Municipality of Solukhumbu district on Tuesday morning.

The helicopters, operated by Air Dynasty and Fishtail Air, collided at around 8:11 am, according to the District Police Office.

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According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, helicopters belonging to Fishtail Air and Dynasty Air collided while landing at the Pheriche helipad.

Gyanendra Bhul, information officer of the authority, said preliminary information suggested that the rotors of the two helicopters collided while they were landing at the Pheriche helipad. He added that efforts were underway to gather detailed information about the accident.

Pheriche lies on the way to the Mt Everest Base Camp, 150 km northeast of Kathmandu.

According to DSP Nabinraj Budhathoki of the Solukhumbu District Police Office, the accident occurred when the rotors of the two helicopters struck each other while landing at the Pheriche helipad in Khumbu Pasang Lhamu.

The deceased has been identified as 47-year-old Indian national, Vasant Kumar Balara Madu. The body was brought to Lukla aboard a Prabhu Air helicopter.

The injured passenger has been identified as Shailesh Kishan Patel, a 53-year-old New Zealand citizen of Indian origin.

The injured person in the accident was airlifted to a hospital aboard a Mountain Helicopter for treatment.

The pilot of the Fishtail Air helicopter also sustained minor injuries in the accident, officials said.

Business jet crashes near Trump's Florida residence

Earlier on Monday, a business jet crashed into a residential neighbourhood in South Florida, killing all nine people on board, officials said. The jet plunged into the Cresthaven area of Palm Beach County around 12:50 PM before bursting into a massive fireball. The crash occurred around nine miles (14 km) from Mar-a-Lago, US President Donald Trump's resort in Palm Beach.

A Learjet 60 carrying nine people nose-dived into a residential neighbourhood in South Florida on Sunday (local time) and burst into a massive fireball. The aircraft appeared to narrowly miss nearby homes before crashing near a busy road, leaving a large, burning crater in the pavement.

The plane was heading east at 35,000 feet (about 11 kilometers) when pilots reported turbulence, icing, and precipitation and requested to climb another 2,000 feet (about 610 meters).

The aircraft went down near Military Trail and 10th Avenue North. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office closed the road in both directions and urged motorists to stay away from the area. Firefighters and other emergency responders rushed to the scene.

A woman working nearby said the area had been without electricity for around two hours following the crash.

(Report: Khushbu)

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