Anantapur Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE: Counting underway amid tight security

Vote counting for the Anantapur Municipal Corporation elections in Andhra Pradesh is underway on Tuesday (November 3) amid tight security, with the results expected to determine the composition of the civic body. The main contest is between the TDP-led alliance, comprising the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena Party (JSP) and BJP, and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). The Congress is also in the electoral contest.

Polling across urban local bodies in the state was held on Sunday, November 1, which recorded an overall voter turnout of 60.96%. The State Election Commission (SEC) had also scheduled any necessary re-polling for November 2, ahead of the counting process.

Follow this LIVE BLOG for all the latest updates on Anantapur Municipal Corporation Election Results