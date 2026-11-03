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Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE: Counting underway amid tight security

Written By: India TV News Desk
Updated:

Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE: Polling for the 100 urban local bodies across Andhra Pradesh was held on November 1. A tentative voter turnout of 60.3 per cent was recorded, with 58,48,040 votes polled out of 96,89,061 registered voters across 3,453 wards.

Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE
Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE Image Source : India TV

Vote counting for the Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation elections in Andhra Pradesh is underway on Tuesday (November 3) amid tight security, with the results expected to determine the composition of the civic body. The main contest is between the TDP-led alliance, comprising the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena Party (JSP) and BJP, and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). The Congress is also in the electoral contest.

Polling across urban local bodies in the state was held on Sunday, November 1, which recorded an overall voter turnout of 60.96 per cent. The State Election Commission (SEC) had also scheduled any necessary re-polling for November 2, ahead of the counting process.

Follow this LIVE BLOG for all the latest updates on Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation Election Results

 

Live updates :Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation Election Results

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  • 11:12 AM (IST)Nov 03, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    TDP leads in postal ballots across several municipalities

    The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has taken an early lead in postal ballot counting in several municipalities across Andhra Pradesh. The State Election Commission will announce the winners for all 3,942 contested municipal wards.

  • 10:26 AM (IST)Nov 03, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Rain disrupts counting

    Rain is affecting counting in many places in AP. Due to incessant rain, agents have not yet reached the counting centres.  According to the Met department, Cyclone Murasu made landfall around 1 am, bringing heavy rainfall to Andhra Pradesh.

  • 8:33 AM (IST)Nov 03, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    State Election Commission

    The State Election Commission will announce the winners for all 3,942 contested municipal wards. The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) / Kutami and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) were the primary political forces that contested the 2026 Andhra Pradesh urban local body elections.

  • 8:25 AM (IST)Nov 03, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Contesting parties

    The main contest is between the TDP-led alliance, comprising the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena Party (JSP) and BJP, and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). The Congress is also in the electoral contest.

  • 8:02 AM (IST)Nov 03, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Counting begins for Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation, postal ballots to be counted first

    Vote counting for Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation has started amid tight security. Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation has 62 seats. Polling across urban local bodies in the state was held on Sunday, November 1, and recorded an overall voter turnout of 60.96 per cent.

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