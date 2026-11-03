Deepak Wadhwa's mortal remains to return to India from London, Vijay Jolly's appeal to PM Modi prompts action

New Delhi:

Following Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dr Vijay Jolly's social initiative and appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the process of bringing India-born Deepak Wadhwa's mortal remains from London to India has begun to enable his last rites to be performed in accordance with Hindu rituals. Prime Minister Modi acted swiftly, responding to the appeal within 24 hours. The NOC is now being issued to the deceased's family in London. Wadhwa passed away in London on October 21, 2026.

Earlier, BJP leader Vijay Jolly had written a letter seeking assistance in the matter. In his letter, the BJP leader wrote, "Wadhwa, a native of Punjab, held an Indian passport, issued on November 14, 2019, and valid until November 13, 2029. He also held a five-year Indian visa. Subsequently, he acquired British citizenship in September 2025 in London. His wife, Shilpi Saini, and daughter, Mehar Wadhwa, are both Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) cardholders."

(Image Source : REPORTER ) Vijay Jolly's letter to PM Modi.

"The bereaved family is deeply distressed and wishes to bring the mortal remains of late Deepak Wadhwa to India so that his last rites and cremation can be performed in accordance with Hindu religious beliefs, customs and family traditions in his native country. In view of the family's emotional distress and the urgency of the matter, I sincerely appeal to your good office to kindly direct the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian High Commission in London to extend all necessary assistance and issue the required No Objection Certificate (NOC) and other clearances at the earliest to facilitate the immediate repatriation of his mortal remains to India," the letter reads.

Vijay Jolly is a senior BJP leader who represented Delhi's Saket Assembly constituency as an MLA from 2003 to 2008. He is an alumnus of Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), University of Delhi, and has remained associated with the BJP's organisational and political activities over the years.