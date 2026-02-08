Surajkund mela swing accident: FIR registered, two arrested; SIT formed to probe accident The swing ride collapsed at the Surajkund International Crafts Mela in Haryana on Saturday when a giant swing malfunctioned and collapsed mid-operation, killing a police inspector and injuring others.

Faridabad:

Two accused have been arrested in connection with the swing ride collapse at the Surajkund International Crafts Mela in Haryana, in which a police inspector lost his life while rescuing injured visitors. An FIR has also been registered at Surajkund Police Station regarding the swing accident. The case has been filed against Mohammad Shakir, proprietor of Himachal Fun Care Company, the company that installed the swings at the fairgrounds, under sections including culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other relevant sections.

Several people were injured when the swing broke on Saturday, and Inspector Jagdish Prasad of the Haryana Police died while attempting to rescue the injured.

During the investigation, Mohammad Shakir, a resident of village Toka Nangla, district Sirmaur (Himachal Pradesh), and another accused, Nitesh, a resident of Dharmapuri, Sadar Meerut Cantt (Uttar Pradesh), have been arrested. The role of other related individuals is being investigated.

SIT formed to probe the accident

In view of the seriousness of the incident, a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime). According to a police spokesperson, the SIT comprises the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime-2), the in-charge of Crime Branch NIT, and Sub-Inspector Sanjay of Surajkund Police Station. The team has been formed on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Ajay Singhal and is conducting a detailed investigation using scientific and technical methods.

The Director General of Police said that Inspector Jagdish Prasad made a commendable effort to save the injured while on duty. His death is a great loss for the police department. The department will provide all possible financial assistance to the family, and an eligible family member will be provided employment under the compassionate appointment policy.

According to the police spokesperson, a total of 12 people were injured in the incident, including Assistant Sub-Inspector Neelam, Constable Sharmila, Rajesh (SPO), Harsh Prakash, Prashant, Amisha, Parvinder, Sunil, Shivani, Balbir, Anuj, and Pooja.

Five of the injured have been discharged from the hospital after receiving treatment. The condition of the remaining injured is stable, and they are being provided with advanced medical care.

Haryana CM on Surajkund fair accident

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini said, "Yesterday, a major accident occurred at the Surajkund International Crafts Fair that is currently underway there. I took immediate notice of it, and our officers, our ministers, including the Tourism Minister, were immediately sent there yesterday. In that accident, Inspector Jagdish Prasad, who was posted there in Palwal, was martyred. While saving people's lives, when the structure collapsed, he went inside and lost his life. I assure the family members that the government stands with them in every possible way. We will provide all possible assistance.

Along with this, the police officer who was martyred will be provided with financial security, as he was on duty there. We will also provide a government job to one of his children. Eight people were injured there, four of whom had minor injuries. They have been discharged from the hospital, and four were seriously injured. All the injured people—I had already issued orders yesterday on behalf of the government—will receive free treatment. The government will bear the expenses of their treatment, and those who are seriously injured will also receive Rs 1 lakh each. An inquiry has been ordered. A team has been assigned, and orders have been given for an inquiry to prepare a report on the causes of the incident."

Also Read: Surajkund tragedy: Cop who died was a Police Medal awardee, was to retire in March

Also Read: Surajkund Mela: Haryana Police inspector dead and 12 injured after swing collapses, CM expresses grief | VIDEO