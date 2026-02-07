Surajkund Mela tragedy: Cop dead, 13 injured as swing collapses and welcome gate crashes in Faridabad Surajkund Mela tragedy: The swing at the Surajkund ground catastrophically collapsed, flinging 7-8 riders into disarray and inflicting widespread injuries. A police inspector, braving the mayhem to rescue trapped victims declared dead while medical treatment.

Faridabad:

Two shocking accidents marred the ongoing Surajkund International Crafts Mela in Haryana's Faridabad, on Saturday (February 7), leaving at least 13 people injured and one police official dead, prompting immediate official response and site cordoning.

Tsunami swing plunge: 7-8 hurt in thrilling ride horror

The first mishap unfolded when the 'Tsunami' swing suddenly collapsed at the bustling fairground, hurling 7-8 riders into chaos and causing multiple injuries. In a heroic bid to rescue victims, a police inspector-rank officer sustained serious wounds while aiding the panicked crowd. All injured were rushed to nearby private hospitals for urgent treatment, with authorities barricading the site to prevent further access.

Gate number 2 gateway gaffe: 2 more fall victim

Compounding the tragedy, a welcome arch near Gate Number 2 crumbled moments later, injuring two additional fairgoers caught beneath the debris. Eyewitnesses described scenes of confusion as metal and wood gave way unexpectedly amid throngs of visitors.

Swift official action amid probe

District Deputy Commissioner, Police Commissioner and senior officials rushed to the spot, overseeing rescue operations and launching investigations into potential safety lapses. The fair, renowned for its crafts and cultural festivities, now faces scrutiny over ride and structural integrity, with police securing both sites for forensic checks. Visitors were urged to stay cautious as medical teams treated the wounded.

More details are awaited in this regard.