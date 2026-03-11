'It is absurd': Harbhajan Singh slams Kirti Azad after his comments on India's T20 World Cup title celebration

New Delhi:

Former India cricketer Kirti Azad has been catching many headlines as of late due to his controversial comments on India’s T20 World Cup victory celebrations. It is worth noting that after India won the T20 World Cup, captain Suryakumar Yadav, alongside head coach and ICC chief Jay Shah, visited a nearby Hanuman Mandir to offer their prayers.

The same caught the attention of Kirti Azad, who took to social media and slammed the Indian contingent and questioned why the trophy was not taken to a mosque, church, or gurudwara, as the victory is for each and every Indian and does not belong to a single religion.

The same attracted harsh criticism towards Azad, with Ishan Kishan brushing the question aside and urging the journalists to ask better questions. Now, former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh came forward and slammed Azad for his comments as well.

"It is absurd what he (Kirti Azad) is trying to do by playing politics with this. The Indian team can take the trophy to a temple, a mosque, a church, wherever they want to. If they have asked something from their God and have revisited their faith after their wish was fulfilled, what's the problem in that?" Harbhajan Singh told ANI.

Harbhajan Singh slammed Azad and urged him to celebrate the World Cup win

Furthermore, Harbhajan Singh continued to slam Azad for his comments. He urged Azad to be happy about the country winning the World Cup instead of trying to play politics with the situation.

"It is unfortunate to hear these things from fellow cricketers. Maybe they are preferring politics over the sport. It is even more unfortunate that he is a sportsman. The country has won a World Cup. Be happy, celebrate, but you are busy doing politics. We say in our faith that all religions are the same. There may be different Gods, but the path is the same. If they went to a temple, a mosque or a church, it is the same. It is their faith and you should not be questioning it," he added.

