Rishabh Pant trains under Yuvraj Singh in Mumbai, bats with slight different technique | WATCH

Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant has begun his training ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 campaign, slated to begin on March 28. In a viral video, the southpaw was spotted training under former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh at the Cricket Club of India in Mumbai.

Their collaboration has already gained significant traction on social media after a training clip surfaced showing the keeper-batter facing deliveries while the 2011 World Cup hero observes closely from the umpire’s position.

During the session, Pant was seen adopting a slightly open stance against left-arm bowlers, a change that appears designed to give him greater freedom to play attacking strokes and access wider angles through the off side. The adjustment hints at a technical reset as the cricketer works to sharpen his approach before the start of the league.

Pant endured poor season with LSG in IPL 2025

Notably, the training was arguably arranged after a challenging campaign in the previous edition of the cash-rich league. Last year, Pant managed only 269 runs across the tournament, marking his lowest return in the competition since his debut season in 2016. A late century helped improve the numbers, but the overall campaign remained underwhelming for a player known for his explosive batting.

His strike rate was extremely poor as well, resulting him being dropped from India’s white-ball set-up. It might have hampered his leadership as well, as LSG struggled to find consistency and balance throughout the season, eventually finishing seventh in the standings.

Meanwhile, Yuvraj has built a reputation for mentoring younger players in recent years. Among those who have trained under him are Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh, all of whom have enjoyed notable success in T20 competitions after working with him.

Pant will be hoping that similar guidance can help revive his fortunes ahead of the next IPL season. With the league approaching, the focus now remains on refining his technique and rediscovering the form that once made him one of the most feared batters in the format.

