West Indies players set to travel back home on commercial flights amid West Asia tensions

After days of being stranded in India, CWI (Cricket West Indies) has finally arranged for the Windies’ players to travel back home through commercial flights. It is interesting to note that the players had been stranded in Kolkata ever since their exit from the T20 World Cup 2026’s Super 8 stage.

They were eliminated from the tournament on March 1, and due to the ongoing West Asia war, there were repeated delays in the ICC’s attempts to help them travel back home on chartered flights.

It was confirmed by CWI that some members of the West Indies squad have already made arrangements to travel back home. The remaining members of the squad will be departing on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Notably, the travel arrangements for South Africa, who were knocked out by New Zealand in the semi-final on March 4, still remain unclear.

"As is customary for both men's and women's ICC World Cups, all travel and accommodation arrangements for participating teams are coordinated and managed by the ICC," a CWI statement stated.

"Cricket West Indies appreciates the concern and interest of fans and key stakeholders in the resolution of this matter and wishes to thank all parties for their support and patience,” the statement added.

The West Indies and South Africa were originally scheduled to leave on March 7-8.

The ICC had booked a charter flight for them departing Kolkata at 2.30 am on Tuesday, March 10. The flight was meant to stop in Johannesburg before proceeding to Antigua.

