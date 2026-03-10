Ishan Kishan brushes aside Kirti Azad's criticism over temple visit with T20 World Cup trophy

Patna:

After India lifted the T20 World Cup 2026, captain Suryakumar Yadav, alongside head coach and ICC chief Jay Shah, visited a nearby Hanuman Mandir to offer their prayers. That act caught the attention of India’s 1983 World Cup-winning keeper Kirti Azad, who criticised the move, stating that the World Cup belongs to every faith and taking it only to a mandir wasn’t ideal.

"Why NOT a Mosque? Why NOT a Church? Why NOT a Gurudwara?… The Trophy Belongs to 1.4 BILLION Indians of EVERY Faith — NOT ONE RELIGION'S VICTORY LAP!" Azad tweeted.

The former India cricketer also pointed to the diverse makeup of the 1983 World Cup-winning side led by Kapil Dev. “When we won the World Cup under Kapil Dev in 1983, we had Hindu Muslim Sikh and Christian in the team.”

He further emphasised that the national side represents the entire country and not individuals. “This Team Represents INDIA — not Surya Kumar Yadav's or Jay Shah's Family,”

Upon reaching his hometown in Patna, Ishan Kishan found himself fielding questions about criticism raised by former cricketer Azad. However, the youngster appeared irritated and declined to engage with the topic, urging them to focus on the achievement of winning the tournament.

“Kitna accha World Cup jitte hai, kitna accha sawal aaplog kijiyega, yeh Kirti Azad ne kya bola ispe mein kya bolun? Kuch accha sawal kijiye na ki mazza aya (Winning the World Cup is such a great thing. You people should ask good questions. What can I say about what Kirti Azad said? Please ask some good questions so that it’s enjoyable).” Kishan replied to the reporters.

Azad also noted that players such as Mohammed Siraj and Sanju Samson had never taken the trophy to their respective places of worship.

Kishan’s World Cup journey

Away from the controversy, Kishan’s own tournament journey carried a personal sense of redemption. He wasn’t originally planned for the World Cup, with Shubman Gill and Samson being settled. However, after a terrific season with Jharkhand in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the team management thought of bringing him back to the team.

The 27-year-old eventually dominated with his performances during the tournament, playing a major role in India’s campaign. Kishan finished with 317 runs at a strike rate above 190, producing three half-centuries during the event.

The final itself turned into a one-sided contest against New Zealand. India posted 255 runs in the first innings, powered by attacking fifties from Abhishek Sharma, Samson and Kishan. New Zealand struggled in the chase and were eventually bowled out for 159.

