Vijay Deverakonda cutely kisses Rashmika Mandanna's forehead in dreamy photos from mehendi ceremony | Pics

New Delhi:

After sharing photos from their wedding and sangeet ceremonies, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have finally shared glimpses from one of the most special moments of their wedding festivities - their mehendi and Pradhanam ceremonies. The duo gave fans a closer look at the celebration that unfolded just before their wedding. The photos quickly caught attention online, with fans admiring their love warmth, elegance and happiness.

Rashmika and Vijay share memories from Mehendi and Pradhanam

Rashmika Mandanna shared a series of pictures from the celebrations and wrote about how meaningful the evening felt to her. “25.02.26 It was the Pradhanam and Mehendi evening. It was too perfect but it went off too fast.. What a stunning piece you have created!!! @toraniofficial thank you for making it so special for us," she wrote alongside the photos. Here are the photos:

Vijay also posted glimpses from the same evening and reflected on how memorable the celebration was. “25.02.26 The Pradhanam and Mehendi evening. An evening most fun, an evening that was lived fully, an evening i wish had a 100 more hours in it @toraniofficial,” he captioned his post. Take a look at the pictures here:

What Rashmika and Vijay wore for their Mehendi function

For the occasion, Rashmika Mandanna wore a richly detailed traditional outfit that blended earthy shades with heritage-inspired patterns. The ensemble featured intricate motifs and delicate embroidery. Draped elegantly, the outfit complemented the Mehendi setting. Vijay, on the other hand, opted for a look that balanced royalty with ease. He paired a vibrant embroidered jacket with a deep-toned kurta and a traditional dhoti-style bottom.

Rashmika and Vijay got married in an intimate ceremony on February 26, 2026, in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Their three-day wedding celebrations, fondly called “The Wedding of Virosh,” were held from February 24 to 26 at Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya Udaipur, where close friends and family gathered to celebrate the occasion. They hosted a starry wedding reception for their industry friends and colleagues in Hyderabad on March 4.

Also read: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda hold hands, make first public appearance after wedding | Watch