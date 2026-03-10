Rinku Singh pens emotional letter for father after India's T20 World Cup triumph

New Delhi:

After India’s T20 World Cup 2026 win, Rinku Singh penned a heartfelt message for his father, Khanchand Singh, who passed away before India’s Super Eights clash against the West Indies on March 1. He was battling Stage 4 cancer and was receiving treatment at Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida but his condition deteriorated in the middle of the World Cup, requiring ventilator support.

Ahead of the Super Eights clash against Zimbabwe in Chennai, Rinku temporarily left the Indian camp to attend to his father. He joined before the game but due to strategic changes, the Aligarh-born was dropped from the playing XI. Ahead of the West Indies clash, he once again had to leave the camp to perform his father’s last rites. There were doubts whether he would return for the rest of the tournament, but he did to fulfil his father’s wish.

Speaking about that, Rinku shared on social media that his father’s dream is fulfilled but unfortunately, his father is no longer there to witness it.

“I have never gone these many days without talking to you. I don't know how I will handle life going ahead. I will always need you,” Rinku wrote on Instagram.

“You taught me that responsibility is of utmost importance, that's why I was trying to fulfil your dream in the field. Your dream has been fulfilled. Now I wish you were there with me. I will always miss you,” Rinku added.

The 28-year-old cricketer’s message reflected both grief and gratitude, highlighting the personal sacrifices behind his contributions to India’s T20 World Cup triumph. Fans and teammates have expressed support, acknowledging the emotional weight Rinku carried while representing the country on cricket’s biggest stage.

Priya Saroj teases Rinku at airport

After the T20 World Cup win, beating New Zealand by 96 runs in the final in Ahmedabad, all the players left for their respective homes. Rinku Singh, in the meantime, arrived at the airport with fiancée Priya Saroj. Seeing him walk ahead to greet friends, Priya joked, “mujhe bhool gye kya?” Rinku laughed, hugged her, and continued meeting fans.

