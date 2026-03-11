Advertisement
  3. Iran War LIVE Updates: Saudi forces intercept missiles, drones near key bases
Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan
Updated:

Iran War LIVE Updates: The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has caused significant disruptions to global energy supplies, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, where approximately 20 per cent of the world's oil transits.

New Delhi:

As conflict continues to intensify between United States-Israel and Iran, Tehran has reiterated that it will "not seek a ceasefire", insisting that those it calls aggressors must face consequences. The statement came shortly after the White House said the conflict would end only when former US President Donald Trump "declares all objectives have been met." Meanwhile, Iran escalated regional tensions on Tuesday by launching fresh strikes on Gulf Arab states, even as an airstrike in northern Iraq killed five militants aligned with Tehran. Israel has also accused Iran of deploying cluster munitions throughout the conflict -- a tactic that reportedly poses a grave threat to Israel's already strained air-defence network.

More than 120 nations have signed an international treaty banning cluster munitions, but Israel, the US and Iran are not among them. The weapon has a long and controversial history of use in global conflicts, including by Israel during its 2006 war with the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah in Lebanon. It is to be noted here that explosions continue to shake Tehran as Iran claims that nearly 10,000 civilian sites have been bombed by US and Israel forces, leaving more than 1,300 civilians dead since the conflict erupted on February 28.

Live updates :US-Israel-Iran War

  • 6:47 AM (IST)Mar 11, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Saudi defences intercept missiles, drones near key bases

    Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Defence said that it intercepted and destroyed six ballistic missiles launched toward Prince Sultan Air Base, a major US-and Saudi-operated facility in eastern Saudi Arabia. The ministry also said it intercepted and destroyed two drones over Hafar al-Batin, a major eastern city.

