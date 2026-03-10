Bangladesh vs Pakistan Live: Where to watch ODI series live on TV and stream online in India?

Dhaka:

The upcoming Pakistan tour of Bangladesh begins on March 11. After their decision to opt out of the recently concluded T20 World Cup, this will be the first time that the Bangla Tigers will be in action. ODI cricket too will return to Dhaka after a long break. Particularly in Pakistan’s case, who will play a 50-over series in Bangladesh for the first time in over a decade.

Meanwhile, both sides view the contest as an early step in preparations for the Cricket World Cup 2027. Pakistan have travelled with a squad that blends established names with emerging players, while Bangladesh aim to reassert themselves after their controversial exit from the ICC event.

Notably, the Shaheen Shah Afridi-led side has opted for experimentation in the ODI series. They have picked six debutants, while the seniors such as Babar Azam, Naseem Shah and Saim Ayub have been left out. Even though head coach Mike Hesson is against the idea of calling them being dropped, but there’s actually no other way to say it, as all three cricketers struggled heavily in the recent past.

New faces including Abdul Samad, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Saad Masood, Sahibzada Farhan and Shamyl Hussain have been rewarded for strong domestic performances and their work with the Pakistan Shaheens. Out of which, Farhan has established his authority in the T20 World Cup and is very likely to make his debut.

Afridi has already confirmed that three players will receive their first ODI caps in the opening match. As per reports, Farhan and Sadaqat are set to begin the innings, while Hussain will occupy the No. 3 position, reshaping Pakistan’s top order for the series.

The hosts have also made adjustments to their squad. Nahid Rana and Shoriful Islam return to strengthen the pace attack, while all-rounder Afif Hossain adds depth to the lineup. At the same time, Nurul Hasan, Jaker Ali and Shamim Hossain have not been included. Head coach Phil Simmons confirmed that experienced batter Litton Das will take up the No. 5 position in the middle order.

Broadcast details for Bangladesh vs Pakistan

When will the Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st ODI take place?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st ODI will be played on Wednesday, March 11.

At what time will the Bangladesh vs Pakistan first ODI begin?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan first ODI will begin at 1:45 PM IST.

Where is the Bangladesh vs Pakistan first ODI being played?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan first ODI will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka.

Where can you watch the Bangladesh vs Pakistan first ODI on TV in India?

Bangladesh vs Pakistan ODI series won’t be broadcast live on TV in India.

Where can you watch the Bangladesh vs Pakistan first ODI online in India?

The live streaming for the Bangladesh vs Pakistan first ODI will be available on the FanCode app and website.

