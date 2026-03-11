US-Iran clash intensifies in Strait of Hormuz as video shows strikes on Iranian mine-laying boats | Watch

New Delhi:

The twelfth day of the escalating Middle East conflict witnessed intense action at sea, with the US claiming to have destroyed more than ten Iranian mine-laying boats in the Strait of Hormuz. While the US and Israel continue striking inside Iran, Tehran has been responding with drone attacks and ballistic missiles, pushing the war to a dangerous maritime front. President Donald Trump shared details on social media and the US Central Command released a video showcasing the strikes.

CENTCOM releases footage of Iranian vessels hit

The video posted by the US Central Command shows Iranian ships and submarines being targeted and blown up during the operations. According to officials, the strikes were aimed at weakening Iran's naval capability in the Strait of Hormuz to ensure commercial vessels are not threatened. Meanwhile, Iran claims it has already begun deploying mines in the strait. "No enemy country's ship will be allowed to pass through Hormuz. If anyone doubts this, they can come closer and try," an Iranian commander stated.

Iran reportedly holding 6,000 naval mines

Reports indicate Iran has nearly 6,000 naval mines, placed strategically in the narrow two-mile choke point of the Strait of Hormuz. Some of these mines are said to be advanced, sensor-triggered devices that are extremely difficult to detect. Issuing a strong warning, President Trump said, "Iran must remove all mines from the Strait of Hormuz immediately, or this action will cost them heavily. Iran will face dangerous consequences." Iran also released a video showing multiple missiles being launched in response.

Global oil crisis intensifies as Strait faces blockade

With the conflict showing no signs of slowing down, the global oil market is facing severe pressure. As the Strait of Hormuz remains partially blocked, fuel prices are rising worldwide. Earlier, the US had claimed that its Navy escorted a ship safely through the strait, but the statement was withdrawn shortly after. The Energy Secretary deleted the post, forcing the Trump administration to explain the confusion. With global energy supplies tightening, the administration appears increasingly anxious, issuing conflicting statements as concerns grow over a potential worldwide oil shock.

