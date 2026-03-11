Parliament Budget Session LIVE: Amit Shah to address Lok Sabha on no confidence motion against Om Birla

Advertisement
Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Updated:

Parliament Budget Session LIVE: The Lok Sabha on Tuesday took up an opposition resolution seeking the removal of Speaker Om Birla from office for his alleged bias towards the ruling party, amid a heated debate on who will preside over the House while the motion is taken up.

New Delhi:

A heated debate unfolded in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday after the Opposition moved a resolution seeking the removal of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, alleging bias in favour of the ruling party. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to address the House today during the debate on the motion. The resolution was moved by Congress MP Mohammad Jawed and was supported by more than 50 MPs, as required under parliamentary rules. In total, 118 Opposition MPs signed the motion, accusing the Speaker of "partisan behavior".

Presiding over the proceedings, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal granted leave to move the motion and announced that 10 hours had been allotted for the debate. He also urged members to confine their remarks to the resolution, adding that the Speaker had been generous in allowing the Opposition to move the motion and follow the required procedure.

The discussion on the motion began on Tuesday and soon witnessed sharp exchanges over the procedure for conducting the debate. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Congress MP KC Venugopal objected to the manner in which the presiding officer was chosen. They argued that the House should elect a member to preside over the debate and questioned the process of selecting a chairperson from the panel. However, BJP leaders rejected the objections raised by the Opposition. Former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey described the Opposition’s arguments as “baseless”.

The debate is taking place during the ongoing Budget Session of the Parliament, which began on January 28. The first phase concluded on February 13, while the second phase will continue until April 2.

Follow threads for all the latest updates.

  • 9:47 AM (IST)Mar 11, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Resolution meant to safeguard parliamentary dignity: Gaurav Gogoi

    Initiating the debate, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said the resolution was meant to safeguard parliamentary dignity and was not driven by personal animosity. "This resolution has been brought as a responsibility to protect the dignity of the House, not personally against Om Birla," Gogoi said.

  • 9:47 AM (IST)Mar 11, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Opposition's arguments baseless: BJP

    BJP leaders rejected these objections. Former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey termed the Opposition's arguments "baseless".

     

  • 9:46 AM (IST)Mar 11, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    118 Opposition MPs signs resolution

    A total of 118 Opposition MPs signed the resolution, alleging "partisan behaviour" by the Speaker.

     

  • 9:46 AM (IST)Mar 11, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    10 hours allotted for debate

    BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, who was in the Chair, granted leave to move the motion and announced that 10 hours had been allotted for debate, and asked MPs to stick to the resolution. He said that the Speaker was generous with the permissions and procedure for the Opposition resolution.

     

  • 9:46 AM (IST)Mar 11, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Amit Shah to address Lok Sabha on no confidence motion today

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address the Lok Sabha on Wednesday during the debate on the motion seeking the removal of Speaker Om Birla. The motion was moved by Congress MP Mohammad Jawed, with more than 50 MPs standing in support of the resolution. BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, who was in the Chair, granted leave to move the motion and announced that 10 hours had been allotted for debate, and asked MPs to stick to the resolution. He said that the Speaker was generous with the permissions and procedure for the Opposition resolution.

  • 9:45 AM (IST)Mar 11, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Lok Sabha takes up resolution to remove Speaker Om Birla

    The Lok Sabha on Tuesday took up an opposition resolution seeking the removal of Speaker Om Birla from office for his alleged bias towards the ruling party, amid a heated debate on who will preside over the House while the motion is taken up. Congress legislator Mohammad Jawed read out the notice seeking to move the resolution to remove Birla from office. Besides Jawed, the resolution was also moved by MPs K Suresh and Mallu Ravi.

     

