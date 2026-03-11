Parliament Budget Session LIVE: Amit Shah to address Lok Sabha on no confidence motion against Om Birla

New Delhi:

A heated debate unfolded in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday after the Opposition moved a resolution seeking the removal of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, alleging bias in favour of the ruling party. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to address the House today during the debate on the motion. The resolution was moved by Congress MP Mohammad Jawed and was supported by more than 50 MPs, as required under parliamentary rules. In total, 118 Opposition MPs signed the motion, accusing the Speaker of "partisan behavior".

Presiding over the proceedings, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal granted leave to move the motion and announced that 10 hours had been allotted for the debate. He also urged members to confine their remarks to the resolution, adding that the Speaker had been generous in allowing the Opposition to move the motion and follow the required procedure.

The discussion on the motion began on Tuesday and soon witnessed sharp exchanges over the procedure for conducting the debate. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Congress MP KC Venugopal objected to the manner in which the presiding officer was chosen. They argued that the House should elect a member to preside over the debate and questioned the process of selecting a chairperson from the panel. However, BJP leaders rejected the objections raised by the Opposition. Former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey described the Opposition’s arguments as “baseless”.

The debate is taking place during the ongoing Budget Session of the Parliament, which began on January 28. The first phase concluded on February 13, while the second phase will continue until April 2.

