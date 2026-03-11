Advertisement
PM Modi's Kerala, Tamil Nadu visit Live: PM Modi to arrive at Cochin Airport at 11.30 am

Edited By: Manmath Nayak @manmathnayak2
Updated:

PM Modi will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation, lay the foundation stone and flag off multiple development projects worth around Rs 5,650 crore in Tiruchirappalli.

Thiruvananthapuram:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Kerala and Tamil Nadu on March 11, where he will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth around Rs 16,450 crore across key sectors including petroleum and natural gas infrastructure, highways, rural connectivity and railways. PM Modi will first attend a programme in Ernakulam at around 1:30 pm, where he will launch projects worth about Rs 10,800 crore. Then in the evening, he will travel to Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects valued at about Rs 5,650 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Kerala on Wednesday and take part in a series of programmes, including the inauguration of the BJP-led NDA's election convention. He will land at Cochin International Airport at 11.30 am and then travel to the naval base before heading by road to Marine Drive for his first event--the golden jubilee celebrations of the Dheevara Sabha.

  • 11:37 AM (IST)Mar 11, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    PM Modi not worried about real issues that India is facing: Congress

    On PM Narendra Modi's visit to Kerala, Congress MP Manickam Tagore says, "We all know that the Minister is in an election mode... Before elections, he didn't care about Bengal or Tamil Nadu or Kerala... He is not worried about the real issues that India is facing... The Prime Minister should come to Parliament and discuss issues which are concerning to the country."

    He further says, "240 members are in the opposition, and eight of us have been suspended. It's a conspiracy to keep us away... The main issue is that we wanted to expose the one-sided attitude behaviour of Om Birla..."

  • 10:59 AM (IST)Mar 11, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    PM Modi will flag off two Amrit Bharat Express trains

    PM Modi will flag off two Amrit Bharat Express trains, two express trains and a passenger train service, strengthening rail connectivity between Tamil Nadu and other regions, including Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala and eastern India.

  • 10:48 AM (IST)Mar 11, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    PM Modi will inaugurate 89 rural roads in Tamil Nadu

    Under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, PM Modi will also inaugurate 89 rural roads spanning 370 km in Tamil Nadu, which will significantly improve connectivity to markets, schools and healthcare facilities in rural areas. Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for greenfield bypass near Gangaikonda Cholapuram on NH-81. He will lay the foundation stone for a greenfield bypass near Gangaikonda Cholapuram on NH-81, a release said.

     

     

  • 10:44 AM (IST)Mar 11, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    NDA's public rally in Tiruchirappalli

    Tamil Nadu: Visuals from the venue where NDA's public rally is being organised today in Tiruchirappalli. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the event. Heavy security deployed. The Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation, lay the foundation stone and flag off multiple development projects worth around Rs 5,650 crore at the rally.

  • 10:37 AM (IST)Mar 11, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    PM Modi to inaugurate IOCL Lube Plant in Tamil Nadu

    PM Modi in Tamil Nadu would dedicate to the nation the Rs 1,490 crore IOCL Lube Plant with a capacity of 672 Thousand Metric Tonnes Per Annum at Manali in Chennai. The plant will strengthen India's lubricants manufacturing capacity.

     

  • 10:36 AM (IST)Mar 11, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    PM Modi will lay foundation stone for Bharat Petroleum in Nilgiris

    In the petroleum sector, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited's City Gas Distribution Network in Nilgiris and Erode districts at an investment of more than Rs 3,680 crore. The project will provide PNG connections to over 8.8 lakh households, supply gas to more than 200 commercial establishments and establish over 201 CNG stations.

     

     

  • 10:35 AM (IST)Mar 11, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Piyush Goyal says NDA will dethrone DMK govt in Tamil Nadu

    BJP Tamil Nadu in-charge Piyush Goyal, who arrived ahead of the prime minister's visit, said the NDA will collectively dethrone the DMK government in the upcoming election and bring in good governance that was once seen during the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's reign. "The NDA will form the government under the leadership of Edappadi K Palaniswami, and it is a strong alliance," he said, speaking to reporters on Tuesday night.

     

  • 10:31 AM (IST)Mar 11, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    PM Modi to address NDA rally in Tiruchirappalli

    PM Modi will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth about Rs 5,650 crore in Tiruchirappalli on Wednesday. He would later address the NDA rally at around 6.30 pm during his brief visit to the state.

  • 10:30 AM (IST)Mar 11, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    PM Modi to leave for Tiruchirappalli at 2.30 pm

    Organisers say around 50,000 party workers are expected to attend the event. Leaders and workers from several NDA partners, including Bharath Dharma Jana Sena and Twenty20, will also take part. After completing the programmes in Kochi, Modi will leave for Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu at around 2.30 pm.

     

  • 10:26 AM (IST)Mar 11, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    PM Modi to inaugurate NDA's Kerala election rally

    At 12.30 pm, PM Modi will participate in an official programme of the central government where he will inaugurate and dedicate to the nation several key development projects. Around 1 pm, PM Modi will inaugurate the NDA's Kerala election rally at the stadium. The convention will mark the formal launch of the alliance's campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

     

  • 10:25 AM (IST)Mar 11, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    PM Modi to reach Cochin airport at 11:30 am

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Kerala on Wednesday and take part in a series of programmes, including the inauguration of the BJP-led NDA's election convention. He will land at Cochin International Airport at 11.30 am and then travel to the naval base before heading by road to Marine Drive for his first event--the golden jubilee celebrations of the Dheevara Sabha.

