PM Modi's Kerala, Tamil Nadu visit Live: PM Modi to arrive at Cochin Airport at 11.30 am

Thiruvananthapuram:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Kerala and Tamil Nadu on March 11, where he will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth around Rs 16,450 crore across key sectors including petroleum and natural gas infrastructure, highways, rural connectivity and railways. PM Modi will first attend a programme in Ernakulam at around 1:30 pm, where he will launch projects worth about Rs 10,800 crore. Then in the evening, he will travel to Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects valued at about Rs 5,650 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Kerala on Wednesday and take part in a series of programmes, including the inauguration of the BJP-led NDA's election convention. He will land at Cochin International Airport at 11.30 am and then travel to the naval base before heading by road to Marine Drive for his first event--the golden jubilee celebrations of the Dheevara Sabha.