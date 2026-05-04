How NDA performed in Assam assembly elections in 2026 compared to the 2021 polls? A detailed analysis

New Delhi:

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance is set for its third consecutive term in Assam, as the trends indicate a landslide victory for it. The NDA stormed for its second straight term in 2021 after the alliance bagged 75 of the 126 seats. In a major pro-incumbency for Himanta Biswa Sarma's leadership, the NDA alliance bagged 102 seats of the 126 polled to retain power. The Indian National Congress-led alliance was reduced to 27 seats in the state.

Here are the detailed party-wise results of the parties in the 2026 Assam polls

The BJP won 82 seats in the Assam polls, while its allies - the Asom Gana Parishad and Bodoland Peoples Front - combined for the other 20 seats. Both parties shared 10 seats each as the alliance crossed the 100-mark. BJP's voting share in the polls was the highest, 37.81%, as it received 81,92,789 votes. Congress bagged a voting share of 29.84%, 64,64,216 votes.

Here is the breakdown of 2026 Assam Elections

Party name Seats won Vote% No. of votes received BJP 82 37.81% 81,92,789 AGP 10 6.47% 14,02,832 BOPF 10 3.73% 8,07,546 INC 19 29.84% 64,64,216

What happened in Assam assembly election 2021?

BJP with 60 seats emerged as the single largest party with 33.2 per cent vote share. The NDA coalition, which consisted of the BJP, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), and United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), enjoyed a total vote share of 44.8 per cent; AGP secured a 7.9 per cent vote share, UPPL - 3.4 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Mahajot alliance consisted of the Indian National Congress (INC), All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Bodoland People's Front (BPF) and CPI(M), which secured 43.7 per cent of the vote, just a marginal difference with the NDA's vote share. The Congress bagged 29.7 per cent of the votes polled, AIUDF - 9.3 per cent.

Party name Seats won Vote% No. of votes received BJP 60 33.21% 6384538 INC 29 29.67% 5703341 AGP 9 7.91% 1519777 AIUDF 16 9.29% 1786551

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