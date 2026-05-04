From silver screen to ballot box: How MGR, NTR and Vijay fared in debut elections

Chennai:

In a remarkable political moment, actor-turned-politician Joseph Vijay is poised to form the government in Tamil Nadu in his very first electoral debut, drawing inevitable comparisons with two of India's most iconic political figures - MG Ramachandran and NT Rama Rao.

Both former Tamil Nadu CM MG Ramachandran and former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao were once legendary actors in the Indian film industry, and both formed their respective political parties, transforming regional politics.

MGR, NTR and Vijay

MGR floated the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in 1972 after splitting from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). With a carefully cultivated pro-poor image and immense grassroots appeal, he took the party into the 1977 Assembly elections. The result was historic - AIADMK secured a clear majority with 130 seats, and MGR became Chief Minister in his very first attempt, setting a precedent for film stars entering politics.

A decade later, NTR followed a similar yet even more dramatic path. He launched the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 1982 on the plank of Telugu pride and self-respect. Within just nine months, he led the party into the 1983 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections and swept to power with 201 seats, ending the Congress party's long-standing dominance. His rise remains one of the fastest in Indian political history.

Now, over four decades later, Vijay's journey appears to echo those legends. He launched the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in 2024, positioning it as an alternative to both the DMK and the AIADMK. Unlike MGR and NTR, Vijay entered a far more crowded and competitive political landscape.

As per the early trends, the TVK is leading in a significant number of seats, putting Vijay on course to form the government in his debut election.

A striking parallel and a key difference

Vijay, like MGR and NTR, used his huge fan base, his carefully constructed public persona, and the rhetoric of change to win voters. All three projected themselves as leaders of the people rather than traditional politicians.

However, Vijay's rise comes in a more complex political era, with stronger party structures, coalition dynamics, and a highly aware electorate.

MGR and NTR successfully converted their cinematic appeal into political power right from their first elections. Vijay seems poised to join their ranks, yet again blurring the boundaries between fiction and reality in India's political arena.

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026

As per the latest Election Commission trend, Vijay's TVK was leading in 106 seats, followed by the DMK in 56, while the AIADMK is at 47 as counting progresses across the state. The counting of votes polled in the April 23 Assembly elections commenced at 8 am on Monday.