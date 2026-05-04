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Assam Assembly Election Results 2026: BJP wins 82 seats, secures clear majority

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
Published: ,Updated:

The 2026 Assam Assembly election results have delivered a decisive mandate in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has secured 82 out of 126 seats. The Indian National Congress (INC) lagged significantly with 19 seats.

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BJP Image Source : BJP
Gangawati:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) just reported a sweeping victory in the 2026 Assam Assembly elections. The party gained 82 out of 126 seats- well past the 64,which is needed to form the government alone. Congress have been defeated, as they gained just 19 seats, so the gap between the ruling party and the opposition huge, and cannot be compared to.

Regional allies and smaller parties' performance

Here is the quick breakdown of seats allotted accordingly:

  • Bodoland Peoples Front (BOPF): 10 seats
  • Asom Gana Parishad (AGP): 10 seats
  • All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF): 2 seats
  • Raijor Dal (RJRD): 2 seats
  • All India Trinamool Congress (AITC): 1 seat

So, regional parties will matter in a few areas, but the BJP has set the pace this time with a bigger number of seats. Overall, the voters in Assam just handed leadership to the BJP because of all that they have done lately. Not only did they hold onto power, but they expanded their reach. It is said to be one of the most decisive wins in the state.

Key leaders expected to lead the government

With this kind of majority, there’s no suspense: 

  • Himanta Biswa Sarma will almost certainly continue as Chief Minister.
  • Watch for Dilip Saikia to play a big role on the organisational side
  • Atul Bora, representing the alliance partner AGP.
  • Other senior BJP leaders and local powerhouses will also have a seat at the table.

Outlook for Assam

This strong mandate gives BJP all the room it needs to push ahead with its development plans for Assam. With numbers this solid in the Assembly, expect them to focus on infrastructure, the economy, and social programs—all while working to tighten their grip on the Northeast. Assam’s political landscape just got even more interesting.

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