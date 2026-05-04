Tiruchirappalli East Election Result LIVE: TVK chief Vijay takes big lead, enroute to victory

Chennai:

Vijay is closing in on a massive victory in Tiruchirappalli East. The actor-turned politician is leading in the seat with a good margin of 15,707 votes against DMK's Inigo Irudayaraj.

This comes along with Vijay's TVK party's stunning debut in Tamil Nadu elections, emerging as the single largest party.

Tiruchirappalli East constituency profile

Tiruchirappalli East is part of the larger Tiruchirappalli urban region and falls under the Tiruchirappalli Lok Sabha seat. It is a general constituency with a diverse voter base that includes urban middle-class residents, traders, students and a sizeable working population.

The constituency has a total electorate of 2,55,051 voters and recorded a turnout of 67.87 per cent in the 2021 Assembly elections.

Tiruchirappalli East election result: Who is leading?

C Joseph Vijay is leading in the Tiruchirappalli East seat with a margin of 15,707 votes in the fight with Inigo Irudayaraj, who has polled 33,755 votes so far. Vijay has got 49,642 votes till the 12th round of counting out of 22 rounds.

Key candidates

C Joseph Vijay (TVK): C Joseph Vijay, widely known as Vijay, leads the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and is the most prominent face in the contest. His entry has brought strong star appeal and a significant connection with youth voters. His campaign focuses on change, governance reforms and anti establishment sentiment, though the party is still building its grassroots network.

Inigo S Irudayaraj (DMK): Inigo S Irudayaraj is the sitting MLA from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the incumbent candidate. He won the seat convincingly in 2021 and is relying on the party’s organisational strength, welfare schemes and his track record in the constituency.

G Rajashekaran (AIADMK): G Rajashekaran represents the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and is aiming to reclaim the seat. His campaign is centred on mobilising anti-incumbency votes and reviving the AIADMK’s base in the region.

V Krishnasamy (NTK): V Krishnasamy is contesting on behalf of the Naam Tamilar Katchi. The party maintains a consistent vote share across Tamil Nadu and appeals to voters on issues of Tamil identity and governance. While not a frontrunner, NTK could influence the margin by drawing a segment of votes.

Past election results

In the previous Assembly elections, Inigo S Irudayaraj of the DMK won with 94,302 votes, defeating AIADMK’s N Vellamandi Natarajan, who secured 40,505 votes, with a margin of 53,797 votes.