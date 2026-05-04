'Lotus blooming from Gangotri to Gangasagar': PM Modi from BJP HQ on historic win in Bengal

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the BJP's landmark victory in West Bengal, declaring that the "lotus is now blooming from Gangotri to Gangasagar." Addressing party workers at the BJP headquarters, PM Modi recalled his remarks after the Bihar elections last year and said the party's footprint has now expanded across the Ganga belt.

Advertisement

Addressing party workers at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters, PM Modi said, "When the results of the Bihar elections were announced on November 14 last year, I had said from this very place, from the BJP headquarters, that the Ganga flows from Bihar onward to Gangasagar. And today, with the victory in Bengal, from Gangotri to Gangasagar, the lotus has bloomed everywhere, in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and now West Bengal. Today, in the states situated along the banks of the Ganga, there are BJP-NDA governments."

Advertisement

Bengal has become 'bhaymukt'

Calling the mandate historic, the Prime Minister said it marks the beginning of a "new chapter" in Bengal’s destiny. He asserted that the state has become "bhaymukt" (fear-free) and is now moving forward with confidence in development.

"From today, a new chapter has been added to the destiny of Bengal. From today, Bengal has become free from fear and filled with confidence in development. Change has come to my Bengal. With this victory, in the 150th year of Vande Mataram, the people have offered their respectful tributes to Bharat Mata and to Rishi Bankim Chandra," he said.

Focus should be on badlav not badla: PM Modi

Striking a conciliatory note, PM Modi said the focus should now be on progress and unity. "When the BJP has won in Bengal, there should be talk of 'badlav' (change), not 'badla' (revenge); 'bhavishya' (future), not 'bhay' (fear)," he said.

PM Modi dedicated the victory to BJP workers, highlighting the struggles faced by party cadres over the years. He said many workers, including women, endured hardships and violence in states like Bengal and Kerala, and credited their perseverance for the party’s success. "This victory belongs to every karyakarta and their families," he said.

Describing the result as a "new dawn," PM Modi said generations had waited for this moment in Bengal’s political journey. "This is not just a number of seats—it is a powerful expression of people’s faith that has defeated politics of fear, appeasement and violence," he said, adding that the BJP would work "day and night" for the state's development.

He also assured that key welfare schemes would be implemented in the state, including giving a green signal to Ayushman Bharat in the first Cabinet meeting, and said strict action would be taken against illegal infiltration.

"Even though the evening of May 4 is setting, a new sunrise has taken place in Bengal," he said, underlining that the victory marks the beginning of a new journey driven by development, trust and renewed hope.

Calling the result historic, PM Modi said the win reflects the growing trust of people in the BJP's governance model and its development agenda. He added that the party’s presence has expanded significantly across the country, with NDA governments now in more than 20 states. "Our mantra is 'nagrik devo bhava'—we consider citizens as paramount. The people are trusting us more and more," he said, attributing the victory to the faith voters have placed in the party.

PM Modi also thanked the Election Commission, all those associated in the conduct of elections, saying their role in upholding the dignity of democracy will be remembered. "I extend my heartfelt congratulations today to the Election Commission, to all the employee brothers and sisters of the Election Commission, to all personnel associated with the voting process, and especially to the security forces as well. The contribution of all of you in upholding the dignity of India's democracy will always be remembered by history," he said.

Also Read: RG Kar incident, resentment of youth and more: What caused Mamata-led TMC's downfall in Bengal

Also Read: West Bengal Election result: How Muslim-dominated seats, including Murshidabad, Malda, shaped polls