West Bengal Election result: How Muslim-dominated seats, including Murshidabad, Malda, shaped verdict

Kolkata:

The counting of votes is currently underway across 293 seats in West Bengal. The BJP has emerged as a dominating force in the state. As per the trend, the BJP has won six seats and is leading on 192 others. TMC, on the other hand, won one seat and is currently leading on 87 others. This result is a major shock for the TMC, as its 15 year rule is set to end with BJP’s surge.

Several Muslim-majority regions were in focus this time, as psephologists predicted significant polarisation in the election. Contests in districts such as Murshidabad, Malda, and Uttar Dinajpur remained under close watch.

These states also have a significant presence of the Congress Party.

Trend in Murshidabad

Murshidabad has 22 assembly seats.

Congress party is leading on two seats– Farakka and Raninagar.

The TMC is leading in Samserganj, Suti, Raghunathganj, Sagardighi, Lalgola, Bhagabangola, Hariharpara and Jalangi.

BJP is leading in Jangipur, Murshidabad, Nabagram, Khargram, Burwan, Kandi, Bharatpur, Beldanga, Baharampur.

Humayun Kabir’s Aam Janata Unnayan party is leading in Rejinagar. Kabir is himself a candidate from here. He is also leading in Nowda, which also falls in Murshidabad.

CPI(M) is leading in Domkal.

Trend in Malda

There are 12 seats in Malda districts.

The BJP is leading in Habibpur, Gazole, Manikchak, Maldaha, English Bazar and Baishnabnagar.

The TMC is leading in Chanchal, Harischandrapur, Malatipur, Ratua, Mothabari, Sujapur.

Trends in Uttar Dinajpur

There are nine seats in Uttar Dinajpur.

The BJP is leading in Karandighi, Hemtabad, Kaliaganj, Raiganj.

The TMC is leading in Chopra, Islampur, Goalpokhar, Chakulia, Itahar.

The trend shows the BJP garnering a significant number of seats in the aforementioned districts. This may be attributed to division in Muslim votes between the TMC and the Congress. This has significantly contributed to the saffron party’s impressive show in West Bengal.