'BJP looted more than 100 seats': Mamata Banerjee after losing West Bengal, vows to 'bounce back'

New Delhi:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party after losing the state to the saffron party during the results of the assembly elections 2026 on Monday, May 4. After holding the term in the state for 15 years, Banerjee's Trinamool Congress suffered a heavy defeat to the BJP in what is seen as a big win for the saffron party. Meanwhile, Banerjee hit out at the party, stating that the 'BJP looted more than 100 seats' in the state and vowed to 'bounce back'.

"More than 100 seats, the BJP looted. The Election Commission is the BJP's commission. I complained to the CO and also Manoj Agrawal, but they are not doing anything. Do you think this is a victory? It is an immoral victory, not a moral victory. Whatever the Election Commission has done, along with the Central Forces and the PM & Home Minister, is totally illegal. It is loot, loot, loot. We will bounce back," Banerjee told the media in the evening.

Banerjee alleges 'they have been beating us'

Meanwhile, the TMC chief also alleged that the BJP party 'has been beating us'. "From 3 pm onwards, they have been beating us. I was hit. CCTV was switched off. None of our agents was allowed inside (the counting centre). The DO assured me our agents would be allowed, but after that, he was not available anywhere. I complained everywhere," she further stated.

Earlier, the West Bengal CM had claimed that the party would come into power by the evening after the trends showed the TMC trailing big to the BJP. In a one-and-a-half minute that she posted on micro-blogging platform X (previously Twitter), the three-time chief minister said 14 to 18 rounds of voting will be held, as she urged TMC supporters not to lose hope. She also criticised the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and alleged that genuine voters were removed from the voter list.

"I request all counting agents and candidates to remain in strong rooms and not leave their centres. I have been saying this since yesterday that the BJP votes will be shown first. In fact, counting in many centres has been paused. They are trying to manipulate the election... I want to request that TMC candidates not be disappointed. I had told you that you all would win after sunset. Just wait and watch," Banerjee said in Bengali.

"They are not telling us about the seats where we are leading. The Election Commission is doing what it wants, along with the central forces. I urge TMC workers not to lose hope. We will surely win. I am standing with them; they don't need to be afraid. Fight like a tiger," the incumbent chief minister added.

BJP set for big win

Banerjee's remark came as the BJP has surged ahead in West Bengal, crossing the majority mark of 148 seats. By the time this story was filed, the saffron party was leading on 206 seats, while the TMC was trailing with 81 seats. It is worth noting that Banerjee's party received a two-thirds majority with 215 seats in the 2021 Bengal elections, while the BJP had won just 77 constituencies.

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