Mamata refuses to concede defeat in Bengal polls, cries foul over SIR: 'Just wait and watch'

Kolkata:

Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday refused to concede defeat after trends gave a clear edge to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recently held assembly elections in West Bengal. Banerjee, who was seeking a fourth straight term, also asked party workers and her supporters to "wait and watch" as counting of votes is still underway.

In a one-and-a-half minute that she posted on micro-blogging platform X (previously Twitter), the three-time chief minister said 14 to 18 rounds of voting will be held, as she urged TMC supporters not to lose hope. She also criticised the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and alleged that genuine voters were removed from the voter list.

"I request all counting agents and candidates to remain in strong rooms and not leave their centres. I am saying this since yesterday that the BJP votes will be shown first. In fact, counting in many centres has been paused. They are trying to manipulate the election... I want to request TMC candidates to not be disappointed. I had told you that you all will win after sunset. Just wait and watch," Banerjee said in Bengali.

"They are not telling us about the seats where we are leading. Election Commission is doing what it wants, along with the central forces. I urge TMC workers not to lose hopes. We will surely win. I am standing with them, they don't need to be afraid; fight like a tiger," the incumbent chief minister added.

Banerjee's remark came as the BJP has surged ahead in West Bengal, crossing the majority mark of 148 seats. By the time this story was filed, the saffron party was leading on 189 seats, while the TMC was trailing with 99 seats. It is worth noting that Banerjee's party received a two-third majority with 215 seats in the 2021 Bengal elections, while the BJP had won just 77 constituencies.

Coming to the 2026 West Bengal elections, polling here was conducted in two phases, witnessing a voter turnout of over 92 per cent, which was the highest since Independence. The first phase was held on 152 seats on April 23 and the second phase was conducted on 142 constituencies on April 29.

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