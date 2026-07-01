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  3. Cabinet clears Rs 14,115 crore projects including 6-lane road tunnel connecting Dwarka Expressway

Cabinet clears Rs 14,115 crore projects including 6-lane road tunnel connecting Dwarka Expressway

Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: ,Updated:

The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also gave its nod for the construction of the 117.7-km 4/6-lane access-controlled Kanpur–Kabrai section of NH-34 in Uttar Pradesh.

The 6-lane road tunnel will connect Dwarka Expressway to Nelson Mandela Marg in Vasant Kunj, Delhi.
The 6-lane road tunnel will connect Dwarka Expressway to Nelson Mandela Marg in Vasant Kunj, Delhi. Image Source : PTI/File
New Delhi:

The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also gave its nod for the construction of the 117.7-km 4/6-lane access-controlled Kanpur–Kabrai section of NH-34 in Uttar Pradesh.

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