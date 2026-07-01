The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also gave its nod for the construction of the 117.7-km 4/6-lane access-controlled Kanpur–Kabrai section of NH-34 in Uttar Pradesh.
Cabinet clears Rs 14,115 crore projects including 6-lane road tunnel connecting Dwarka Expressway
The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also gave its nod for the construction of the 117.7-km 4/6-lane access-controlled Kanpur–Kabrai section of NH-34 in Uttar Pradesh.
New Delhi:
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