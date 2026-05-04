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West Bengal Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Mamata eyes fourth straight term but can BJP unseat TMC?

Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Updated:

West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her TMC is eyeing a fourth consecutive term in West Bengal, while the BJP is looking oust her from power.

West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates
West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates Image Source : India TV
Kolkata:

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to declare the results of the 294-member West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections on Monday. Polling was held in two phases on April 23 and 29, with intense campaigning by the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

For the TMC, the stakes remain high as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee seeks a fourth straight term. Thus, Banerjee was at the forefront in leading the election campaign for her party. Banerjee constantly held padyatras and public rallies in which she repeatedly branded the BJP as 'outsiders' and accused it of misusing constitutional bodies to harass opposition leaders and parties, and deploying every possible means to unseat them from power.

On the other hand, the BJP - a predominantly right-wing political party - has been trying to make inroads into West Bengal, a state which was once a bastion of the Left. For the BJP, the election campaign was led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who repeatedly targeted Banerjee over infiltration from Bangladesh and accused the TMC of looting Bengal. The party promised to usher in a 'sonar Bangla' (golden Bengal) for the state.

Another leader who was in the limelight of the BJP's election campaign was Suvendu Adhikari, an aide-turned-foe of Banerjee. Adhikari defeated Banerjee in the Nandigram assembly constituency in the 2021 elections; therefore, the party fielded him against the chief minister again from the Bhabanipur seat. It remains to be seen if Adhikari, who is contesting from two seats, would be able to defeat Banerjee again this time.

The elections also drew intense scrutiny in the aftermath of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which led to the deletion of nearly 91 lakh names from West Bengal's voter list. The exercise became a major flashpoint in the campaign, sharply polarising political discourse. The BJP maintained that the revision helped eliminate illegal entrants and bogus voters, while the TMC alleged that the Centre and the ECI had effectively disenfranchised genuine voters, particularly minorities and migrant workers.

The counting of votes will start at 8 am on Monday.

Live updates :West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates

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  • 6:06 AM (IST)May 04, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Banerjee's Bhabanipur challenge

    Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting the elections from her Bhabanipur stronghold. In 2021, she contested from Nandigram against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari but lost the elections, forcing her to go for a byelection from Bhabanipur. Considering Adhikari's success against Banerjee in 2021, the BJP has fielded him again against the chief minister from Bhabanipur.

     

  • 5:53 AM (IST)May 04, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Banerjee seeks fourth straight term

    Mamata Banerjee, who has been in power since 2011 after ousting the Left, is seeking a fourth straight term in West Bengal. She had led TMC's poll campaign from the front, accusing the BJP of misusing central forces and misleading the people.

     

  • 5:52 AM (IST)May 04, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    A TMC vs BJP contest

    This year's West Bengal elections are a straight contest between the ruling TMC and the BJP. Though the Left and the Congress were also in the fray, analysts and pollsters believe that the main contest is only between the TMC and the BJP.

     

  • 5:52 AM (IST)May 04, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Early trends likely by 9 am

    The early trends are expected to be out around 9 am. Stay tuned to indiatvnews.com to catch all the Live Updates regarding the West Bengal assembly elections 2026!

     

  • 5:52 AM (IST)May 04, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Counting begins at 8 am

    The counting of votes will start exactly at 8 am on Monday. First, the postal ballots will be counted and then the electronic voting machins (EVMs). Stay tuned to indiatvnews.com to catch all the Live Updates!

     

  • 5:52 AM (IST)May 04, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    West Bengal results to be out today!

    The Election Commission of India (ECI) will declare much-awaited results for the West Bengal assembly elections on Monday. Stay tuned to indiatvnews.com to catch all the Live Updates!

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from West Bengal
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