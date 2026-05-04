Discarded VVPAT slips found in Bengal's Subhashnagar used for mock polls, not linked to voting: EC

Kolkata:

Just a few hours ahead of the counting of Assembly election results, the Election Commission on Monday issued a clarification after VVPAT slips allegedly from booth number 29 of Noapara Assembly were found discarded in Subhashnagar of Ichapur Nilganj Panchayat of Madhyamgram Assembly. The poll body clarified that the slips found were not linked to actual voting but were used for mock poll before elections.

VPAT paper slips shown are related to mock poll done before poll day

"Upon examination, it has been found that the VVPAT paper slips shown are related to mock poll done before poll day and are not related to the actual poll conducted on the day of voting. Further, a detailed enquiry has been initiated, and a formal complaint has been lodged for verification and necessary action," Election Commission said.

The incident quickly garnered political attention, and along with police, CPIM candidate from the seat, Gargi Chatterjee and BJP candidate from Madhyamgram, Arjun Singh, arrived at the spot and expressed stern criticism against the Election Commission over the alleged incident.

BJP candidate for the seat, Arjun Singh, lodged a complaint with the ECI and demanded "proper investigation" into the matter, urging action against the guilty."

VVPAT slips used with EVM of booth number 29, located in Garulia area

VVPAT slips used with the EVM of booth number 29, located in the Garulia area under the Noyapara Assembly constituency, were found in a garbage heap in Subhash Nagar, under Duttapukur police station area, on Sunday evening.

As per the rules, the VVPAT slips should be kept in the strong room with the EVM. Upon receiving news of the incident, I personally went to the spot, assessed the situation, and spoke with party workers. In this regard, I have lodged a complaint with the Election Commission and demanded a proper investigation into the incident along with strict action against the guilty," Singh wrote in a post on X.

Gargi Chatterjee calls it as Election Commission's fault

Meanwhile, CPIM candidate from the seat, Gargi Chatterjee, recognised it as the Election Commission's fault, calling it 'Nirjatan' Commission. Claiming that the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal did not respond to her call, she called for the commission to show the EVM unit before the counting process.

"We called the CEO, but he doesn't have time for the CPIM... We'll demand an investigation, and the counting process can't start till they show us the EVM unit... Most of the slips are of my name... I will call it the Election Commission's fault," she said.

Additionally, CPI(M) West Bengal State Secretary, Md Salim, raised questions over the security of strong rooms and stated that most of the VVPAT slips show votes cast in favour of the party candidate Gargi Chatterjee.

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